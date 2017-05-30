Ryan Reed – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES :

Reed at Charlotte

Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks Reed’s eighth start at the 1.5-mile track. In his previous seven starts, Reed has never finished outside of the top-19. His best finish of 11th came in the fall of 2015.

Walk with Ryan

Join Ryan Reed at the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth track walk on Friday, May 26th from 2-4 PM.

Register here: http://www.sportssystems.com/lillytrackwalk

NASCAR Salutes

Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang will have a special look this weekend in recognition of “NASCAR Salutes” to honor those veterans who have served our country. Reed unveiled the car with help from some local veterans. Click here to watch the video.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Charlotte

“We were really happy with the Charlotte test a few weeks ago; we were sixth on the lap average. In the spring race last year we were actually pretty good. We had a solid top 10 car and got put into the fence late in the race and cut a tire down. I feel like we have had speed at times, but Charlotte is one of those tracks where we can be a little inconsistent. I think we found some stuff where we can redevelop our baseline. I like Charlotte during the day, which is good based on the schedule changes, it seems like we are a little better in the day. From the competition side I’m excited about the day races, but from the fan side, I’ll miss the Friday night race.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **