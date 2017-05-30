B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks for more success on home turf at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. – On the heels of the team’s career best finish in their most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway two weeks ago, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) is feeling refreshed competing in their backyard in Saturday afternoon’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega, BJMM driver Jeff Green started shotgun on the field and drafted from last to first before setting for 10th, a huge accomplishment for the underbudgeted team.

Utilizing the two-week break to focus on Charlotte and their hefty upcoming stretch of NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is ready to do work on their hometown turf.

“The finish at Talladega was a huge momentum boost for us,” said team principal and driver B.J. McLeod. “We’ve had a season with some ups and downs, but to see Jeff guide our car from the back to the lead and contend for a strong finish puts a lot of the hiccups in perspective.

“I’m really proud of everyone for their hard work and dedication. We know a top-10 finish is rare in a series that is so competitive, but the performance was a good boost to go back home, regroup and focus on the future races. On the non-restrictor plate tracks, our team is definitely capable of top-20 finishes and that’s our goal.”

For Saturday’s race, McLeod will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, while Green slips in the team’s flagship No. 78 Chevrolet.

David Starr, who recorded his second straight top-20 performance at Talladega will complete the BJMM trio in Saturday’s 200-lap race.

McLeod, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his fifth career-start at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. In his four prior starts at the 1.5-mile oval, he earned a track-best of 25th last May.

Green, the 2000 XFINITY Series champion has 30 career starts near the Queen City with two wins, six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his ninth career XFINITY Series showing at Charlotte. In 2014, he earned a track-best finish of 20th after starting 33rd.

For Charlotte, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is proud to welcome the additional support of Mellorinas Catering, ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 43rd career XFINITY Series race.

The Hisense 4K TV 300 (200 laps / 300 miles) is the 10th of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 26 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A second and final practice session is set from 6:00 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., May 28 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About Mellorinas Catering:

Mellorinas Catering is owned and hosted by executive chef Melody Adams. She is a true Foodie. She has been in the food service industry for over 40 years in a family owned business, 10 years in Charlotte.

We specialize in “Comfort Food; Food for the Soul.” They are a small catering business located in Mooresville, N.C. where we presently work out of a commissary kitchen.

Some of the dishes we specialize in are, Grilled Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Fried Catfish, Roasted Turkey, Fresh Vegetables, Sweet Corn Bread. BBQ, on and on.

They cater to corporate companies, churches, schools, private parties, weddings, etc and more. Remember, it does not take a special occasion to eat Mellorinas Flavors.

Just give Melody a call at 704-264.6115 or email her at Mellorinascatering@gmail.com

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice. Turn your cooler into a freezer. Made in the USA.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Chevrolet Camaros in the Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with drivers Jeff Green (No. 78), B.J. McLeod (No. 8) and David Starr (No. 99).

