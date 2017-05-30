CHASTAIN SET FOR CHARLOTTE

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Flex Seal Chevrolet 4

Charlotte Motor Speedway preview

Hisense 4K TV 300

Saturday, May 27

Race 10 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

CONCORD, N.C. — Ross Chastain has plenty of experience – and some success – at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 Xfinity Series race.

Chastain has raced in six Xfinity races and three Camping World Truck events at the 1.5-mile track. In 2013, he finished ninth driving a truck.

“I feel like I know the track top to bottom,” Chastain said. “That should give us a leg up Saturday in the Flex Seal Chevrolet.”

The track will be different in some aspects, however, as officials have put a sticky resin on the upper groove in an effort to boost the concept of side-by-side racing. “That’s new, and it will be interesting to see how it develops,” Chastain said.

Chastain, 22nd in Xfinity Series points, finished 19th in the most recent Xfinity race at Talladega, Ala.

Practice is scheduled at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday at CMS. Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:05 a.m., with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

