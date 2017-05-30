SMITHLEY RETURNS TO CHARLOTTE
by Official Release On Wed, May. 24, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Charlotte Motor Speedway preview
Hisense 4K TV 300
Saturday, May 27
Race 10 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
CONCORD, N.C. – After scoring a solid finish in the last Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The series has had two weeks off since Smithley rolled home 21st at Talladega.
“This will be my third Xfinity race at Charlotte, and I feel like I know the track well,” Smithley said. “There have been changes, though, so we’ll see how it goes.”
After last week’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at CMS, track officials decided to add a sticky resin to the upper groove of the speedway, thus, in theory, making that part of the track more attractive to drivers and enhancing the possibility of side-by-side racing.
Smithley is 21st in Xfinity driver points entering the 300-miler.
Practice is scheduled at CMS at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Friday is an off day, with qualifying set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday and the race for 1 p.m.