SMITHLEY RETURNS TO CHARLOTTE

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Charlotte Motor Speedway preview

Hisense 4K TV 300

Saturday, May 27

Race 10 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

CONCORD, N.C. – After scoring a solid finish in the last Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The series has had two weeks off since Smithley rolled home 21st at Talladega.

“This will be my third Xfinity race at Charlotte, and I feel like I know the track well,” Smithley said. “There have been changes, though, so we’ll see how it goes.”

After last week’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at CMS, track officials decided to add a sticky resin to the upper groove of the speedway, thus, in theory, making that part of the track more attractive to drivers and enhancing the possibility of side-by-side racing.

Smithley is 21st in Xfinity driver points entering the 300-miler.

Practice is scheduled at CMS at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Friday is an off day, with qualifying set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday and the race for 1 p.m.

