RHODES ROLLS INTO CMS
by Official Release On Wed, May. 24, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Charlotte Motor Speedway preview
Hisense 4K TV 300
Saturday, May 27
Race 10 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
CONCORD, N.C. – Harrison Rhodes will make his fifth run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at the track.
The 10th Xfinity Series race of the season arrives after a two-week break in the schedule.
“I’m ready to get back to racing,” said Rhodes, who will drive the No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. “It seems like forever since we ran at Talladega (where Rhodes finished 22nd).
Rhodes is 19th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.