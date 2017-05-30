RHODES ROLLS INTO CMS

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Charlotte Motor Speedway preview

Hisense 4K TV 300

Saturday, May 27

Race 10 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

CONCORD, N.C. – Harrison Rhodes will make his fifth run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at the track.

The 10th Xfinity Series race of the season arrives after a two-week break in the schedule.

“I’m ready to get back to racing,” said Rhodes, who will drive the No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. “It seems like forever since we ran at Talladega (where Rhodes finished 22nd).

Rhodes is 19th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.

Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

