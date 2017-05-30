Leavine Family Racing And McDowell Honoring Fallen SPC Newby On Army Camouflaged Car

Leavine Family Racing Competing In Their Own Backyard

CONCORD, N.C. (May 24, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and Michael McDowell are honored to race the Coca-Cola 600 with fallen SPC Nick Newby on board the No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS for the “600 Miles of Remembrance”.

After a solid run in the Monster Energy Open with McDowell racing from the back of the field all the way up to 9th place, LFR is looking forward to honoring SPC Newby while also adding another solid finish to their resume in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

“I am honored to have SPC Nick Newby’s name on our No. 95 WRL Chevy,” said McDowell. “This week is a big week, as we are remembering many fallen soldiers before Memorial Day. We are also honored to have his family with us this weekend.”

The Coca-Cola 600 also marks the first points race in LFR’s own backyard of Charlotte Motor Speedway. LFR’s last trip down the road to Charlotte resulted in a 14th place finish, the team’s best-track finish.

“The Monster Energy Open was a great test session for us to get our car close to what it needs to be, so that when we unload for the 600, we can be good in qualifying,” said McDowell. “The 600 is a long race, and a lot changes with the track. It’s also a home race for us, and the speedway is right in our backyard. I think everyone is excited after our good run last week in the Open.”

LFR Crew Chief, Todd Parrott, is also excited to race in Charlotte, a place at which he has had much success.

“Charlotte is special to me, because it is so close to home,” said Parrott. “It’s really our opportunity to race in front of the hometown crowd. We are so close to the track, I could probably drive a golf ball to the credentials building! It’s a really fun place to race, and having won there, it makes it extra fun. It’s a long race, and it separates the men from the boys, so it should be a fun weekend.”

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 6PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to FOX for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for weekend updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

