Cosmo Motors – Coca-Cola 600 Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Cosmo Motors Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 12: Coca-Cola 600

32nd in Points: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 Cosmo Motors team are ready for the longest race of the season this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pulls into Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the last points-race, Kansas Speedway, the Go Fas Racing team had great pace, but fell victim to a parts failure, causing a great weekend to drop the team in points. This weekend, the Cosmo Motors team looks to their home race to climb back into the top-30 in points.

Two Weeks In A Row: Last weekend, Matt DiBenedetto piloted the Reddit racecar in the Monster Energy Open, the race to gain entry into the All-Star race. This race gave the team the opportunity to try different base setup options to use for this weekend’s race.

“Obviously with us being one of the smaller teams, we don’t get a lot of time to test.” Matt said. “A race like last weekend gives our team the ability to catch up to some of the research and development some of the bigger teams have done prior to most race weekends. We learned a lot and ended up with a really good setup in the final stage that we felt comfortable unloading with this weekend.”

But…Surprise! Monday night, VHT resin, a super-sticky substance that adds grips to racetracks, was added to the top-groove at Charlotte. “It’s a bit frustrating because it was definitely a surprise and we had made a considerable amount of progress last weekend,” said DiBenedetto. “As much as I love running the high-groove at these racetracks, it really throws a big curve-ball and unknown into our base setup. Our best hope is that the bottom groove is still the fastest. Either way, I have full faith in Gene and our entire Cosmo Motors team that we will make a tremendous amount of progress and find speed in our No.32 Ford no matter what the circumstance.”

DiBenedetto on Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Every time we have raced the Cosmo Motors scheme, we’ve had great speed. It’s always fun to have Cosmo at the racetrack with our team, he’s one of my best friends and practically family at this point. With this being a home race for a lot of drivers and our sponsor, there’s a lot of close friends and family at the racetrack and we want to put on a great show for them. I can’t wait to get to Charlotte in just a few days.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-878 to serve as the primary car. This chassis was last used last weekend at the Charlotte All-Star Open race. The last points race it ran was at Texas Motor Speedway in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 earlier this year, and finished 31st. This will be the second points-race this chassis has ran for Go Fas.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Charlotte:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 27.6

Average Finish: 22.5

