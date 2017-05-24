Join Ryan Reed for the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth Track Walk

CONCORD, N.C. (May 24, 2017) – Grab your friends and family and join Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed at the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth Track Walk on Friday, May 26th from 2-4 PM. Get an up-close look at Charlotte Motor Speedway while you walk the 1.5-mile track and help raise money for the Charlotte Chapter of the American Diabetes Association.

“I’m excited for everyone to be able to come out to Charlotte and join me for a lap around the track,” said Reed. “Getting a look at the banking and making a lap around the 1.5-mile track is a great way to #DriveYourHealth, while also raising money for a great cause and something that I know firsthand can affect so many people.”

Register here to join Ryan on the walk: http://www.sportssystems.com/lillytrackwalk

For every person who reaches the finish line, Lilly Diabetes will make a donation to the American Diabetes Association Charlotte Chapter. In addition to the donation, participants will get to sign the hood and deck lid of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth Ford Mustang that will run at Texas in November.

For those unable to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway to participate in the walk, you can still commit to your health. Walk the 1.5 miles at home, join us live on Facebook at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday, May 26 and tell us how you #DriveYourHealth.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **