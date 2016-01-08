CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 KLEENEX CHEVROLET INSPIRED BY DISNEY•PIXAR’S Cars 3

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

COCA-COLA 600 PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, May 28th at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPECIAL PAINT SCHEME:

“We have our No. 37 Kleenex Chevrolet inspired by Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 this weekend,” Buescher said. “Obviously, it’s also inspired by the film’s main character, Lightning McQueen. I’m pretty excited to be driving this car in the Coca-Cola 600, and it’s an awesome partnership with Kleenex who thought of the concept for our No. 37 Chevrolet. Whether you’re a racecar driver or just driving through the day, Kleenex Brand Trusted Car Tissue featuring Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 will help you Take Care.”

A BIG WEEKEND:

“Charlotte is a big weekend for us,” Buescher said. “We need to come out here and be competitive. This is our fifth 1.5-mile track this season. We’re starting to get an idea of where our intermediate track program is at, and what needs to be done to improve on it. We’ve got to come out and get the job done. This team has been working really hard. We’ve been coming out with better racecars, and we’re headed in the right direction. We get a lot of families from employees in the shop that are able to come out to the races at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and it’s really special and important to be able to go out and run well for not only the guys on the road every weekend, but for everyone in the shop too.”

CUP HISTORY AT CHARLOTTE:

“We ran pretty good in the 600 last year,” Buescher said. “We had a flat tire and got into the fence. So that’s another result that doesn’t really speak to what we were able to do that weekend. But, Charlotte last year was not that bad for us honestly. It’s not one of my better tracks, but we did run better on the Cup side than I felt I ran in the XFINITY side. Our Texas (Motor Speedway) race this season showed some excellent promise in our intermediate track cars over at JTG Daugherty Racing. Handling wise, they were really good and really competitive. A little bit of bad luck got us there at Texas and some things we could have done better on our side that would have helped for a good finish, but it’s all trying to work towards being there at the end.”

600 MILES OF ENDURANCE:

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a very long race,” Buescher said. “You have to take care of equipment and you’ve got to be there when it all matters at the checkered flag. With the added stage in the Coca-Cola 600, making it four stages at 100 laps per stage, we’ll have more points on the line and that will lead to some crazy endings to some stages I’m sure, but at the end of the day you’ve got to be there at the end. You’ve got to get that good finish, and that’s where points will come and if you can pull off a win there, then you get your eligibility for the playoffs and get some extra points as well.”

A UNIQUE 1.5-MILE TRACK:

“Charlotte has a very unique character to it than any of the 1.5-mile tracks,” Buescher said. “But it also can be a very difficult place to get a hold of. it’s going to be a little bit warm as well, so we’ve got that to look forward to. It’s a very grueling race. It’s exhausting. The G-Forces at Charlotte are really high. It’s a high-banked, high-gripped mile and a half and it will wear on you. It can be very difficult to go out there and make sure you stay focused the entire time, and you try to prepare for that. You make sure you hydrate and you stay on a workout program that will enable you to get to the end of 600 mile race.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 53

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

