Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Looks to Continue Strong 2017 Season in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

DEARBORN, Mich., May 24, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team have returned the Wood Brothers to consistent competitiveness during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. During Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600, they will be trying to resurrect the dominance once displayed by the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Between the autumns of 1973 and 1979, Wood Brothers drivers David Pearson and Neil Bonnett combined to win every pole contested at the track. Pearson added three wins during that span. Kyle Petty was the last driver to bring the No. 21 to victory lane in Charlotte. That took place in the 1987 Coca-Cola 600.

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion has run strong at Charlotte the last two years although that hasn’t been reflected in the final stat sheet.

This week, the team plans to continue its trend of unloading fast race cars, its improved qualifying efforts and its lightning-quick pit work to run with the leaders.

RYAN BLANEY

On Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“It’s been a tough track to get a hold of over the years. Not to mention one of the toughest races.”

On team’s improvement in qualifying in 2017:

“I expect our performance in qualifying to continue. That’s been nice to have this year. I feel like we learned as a team what we need round to round.”

On the extra race stage being added to the 600:

“Stages have been big for us this year. They’ve kept us in the game after having some rough finishes. Hopefully we can utilize this extra stage and get to victory lane with the Wood Brothers team. It would be a special one.”

RYAN BLANEY CHARLOTTE FAST FACTS:

Is 11th in driver points standings

Started 18th and finished 20th in 2016 Coca-Cola 600

Started 15th and finished 42nd in 2015 Coca-Cola 600 due to an engine failure

WOOD BROTHERS CHARLOTTE FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 114th overall start at Charlotte

Has six wins at the track

Last win in the 600 was in 1987 with Kyle Petty driving

Team has 24 top-five finishes at Charlotte

Has scored 21 poles at Charlotte

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

Reflecting on the All-Star Race Weekend:

“I’m really proud of the job the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team did on All-Star weekend. It was good to race our way into the All-Star race and win the second segment of the Open. Starting in the back of the All-Star Race was pretty tough and we did what we had to do to try to make the top-10 average for the last segment but fell a little short. I feel like we all learned a lot to prepare us for the 600 this coming weekend.”

Looking Forward to the Coca-Cola 600:

“Qualifying well will be important and that’s definitely become a strength for us this year, so we will do our best to execute on pole night. We have had some good runs at Charlotte but had things keep us from getting the finishes we wanted, so hopefully we can continue our streak of strong performances at intermediate tracks so far this season.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FOX and FS1 (All times Eastern)

Thursday May 25, 2 p.m. – Practice, FS1

May 25, 7:15 – Pole Qualifying, FS1

Saturday May 27, 9 a.m. – Practice, FS1

May 27, 11:30 a.m. – Practice, FS1

Sunday May 28, 6 p.m. – Coca-Cola 600, FOX

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

