Roush Fenway Advance – Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Ready for Battle on NASCAR’s Longest Day

Roush Fenway Racing returns home to Charlotte, N.C. as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for the 58th running of the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the season at a track where victory lane has been visited on 20 different occasions by the organization across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Charlotte

Sun. 5/28/16 – 6:00 PM ET

FOX, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Charlotte

Sat. 5/27/16 – 1:00 PM ET

FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Globe Life Ford Mustang

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway in the 600

In 99 MENCS starts in the famed Coca-Cola 600, Roush Fenway Racing has recorded four wins, 23 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes. Roush Fenway Fords have posted an average finish of 16.5 in 28 Coke 600s at Charlotte and an average start of 20.9

Roush Fenway’s “Golden Sombrero”

Roush Fenway won a record four-consecutive Coca-Cola 600’s from 1999-2002 with drivers Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin. During that span, Roush Fenway led 427 laps, including 201 of 400 laps in the 1999 event.

More Roush Fenway in the 600

Roush Fenway had its best overall outing in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006, when its five entries averaged a 5.4 finish. Roush Fenway Fords finished third, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, while leading 52 laps in the event. In 2002, Roush Fenway posted a one-two finish in the event with Martin and Kenseth battling feverishly for the win and combining to lead 67 laps in the race (with Martin taking the win).

“600 Miles of Remembrance”

As part of Memorial Day weekend, Roush Fenway will be participating in the “600 Miles of Remembrance” at Charlotte. For this weekend only, the names above the windshields of the MENCS Fords for Roush Fenway will be adorned with the names of fallen veterans who have served in a time of war in America. The name of 2nd Lieutenant Peter Burks of the United States Army will ride above the windshield of Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 Ford, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Ford will carry the name of LCpl. Taylor Prazynski of the United States Marines.

In My Mind I’m Going to Carolina

Overall at Charlotte, Roush Fenway has recorded eight victories, 45 top-fives, 77 top-10s, three poles, has an average finish of 16.4 and has led 2,625 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Martin earned the organization’s first MENCS victory at the Carolina track in the fall of 1992.

Guess Who’s Back? Back Again? XFINITY Racing’s Back, Tell a Friend.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to action this weekend at Charlotte with drivers Bubba Wallace and Ryan Reed. In 118 starts in the XFINITY Series at the 1.5-Mile oval, Roush Fenway has recorded 12 wins, 33 top-fives, 60 top-10s and 13 poles. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the track in Oct. 2011.

Roush Fenway Coke 600 Wins

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Kenseth Cup

2001 Burton Cup

2002 Martin Cup

Roush Fenway Charlotte wins

1992-2 Martin Cup

1995-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

2011-2 Kenseth Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1996-2 Martin NXS

1998-1 Martin NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-1 Burton NXS

2001-2 Biffle NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2006-1 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Kenseth NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

Roush Fenway at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 202 8 45 77 3 67355 2625 19.3 16.4 101032.5

NXS 118 12 33 60 13 21425 2579 10.3 14.3 32137.5

TRUCK 16 0 2 5 0 2089 130 11.8 15.4 3133.5

336 20 80 142 16 90869 5334 13.8 15.4 136303.5

