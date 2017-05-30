NASCAR Racing Schedule for Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Weekend

Tweet Photo Credit: Jerry Markland/NASCAR via Getty Images

This Sunday NASCAR celebrates Memorial Day with the 58th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, on the FOX network. The XFINITY Series will be on track Saturday for the Hisense 4K TV 300 on FS1.

Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. is the defending Coca-Cola 600 race and pole winner. Kyle Busch, winner of last week’s All-Star race, heads to Charlotte with the second-best driver rating with 10 top fives, 15 top 10s and two poles. Jimmie Johnson has the most impressive stats entering the race with four Coca-Cola 600 wins plus four victories in the Bank of America 500. His driver rating of 110.6 is the series best, evidenced by his 15 tops fives, 19 top 10s and four poles.

There are 41 drivers entered for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, May 25:

On Track :

2-3:25 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

6-6:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

7:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

12:45 p.m.: Ryan Blaney

1:15 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers: Christopher Bell and Matt Tifft

1:45 p.m.: NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Combine

3:30 p.m.: Ben Kennedy

3:45 p.m.: Kyle Busch

4 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

SATURDAY, MAY 27:

On Track :

9-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

10:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 4K TV 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

3:30 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

SUNDAY, MAY 28:

On Track :

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles) – FOX

Press Conference : (Watch live)

10:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)

