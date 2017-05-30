Retired US Air Force Major Alan Burgess to ”Ride with Ryan” at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Alan Burgess’s name will appear on the passenger side of Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford

CONCORD, N.C. (May 25, 2017) – Ryan Reed will have Alan Burgess, retired USAF Major, riding along with him this Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Burgess’s name will appear over the passenger side of Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang in honor of NASCAR Salutes initiatives over the Memorial Day weekend.

“On Tuesday I got to unveil this special paint scheme for Charlotte at the shop with Alan and a handful of other Veterans on hand,” said Reed. “It was such an honor to be able to personally thank them for their service and to be able to see their reaction to the paint scheme was extremely memorable. I’m excited to have Alan riding along with me this week and hopefully we can get him a win.”

Burgess was living in Upstate N.Y. when he first enlisted in 1966 as a Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Air Force. Burgess served three years before going back to school to earn his Masters in Hospital Administration from George Washington University. After receiving his Master’s degree, Burgess went back into the Air Force, spending multiple years in Turkey and Germany.

Though Burgess was never directly in any conflicts during his time of service, he did work very closely with war zones. Burgess unloaded patients injured in battle for return to the US VA Hospitals. Burgess was also a key asset who was fluent in many languages and travelled extensively over the Middle East.

A history of service was instilled in Burgess from a very young age. His Father landed on Normandy beach on D-Day and his ancestors and relatives can be traced back to the French and Indian war, American Revolution and every war since.

Burgess officially retired in 2013 at the rank of Major. The Father of four sons and Grandfather to 12 grandkids. Burgess moved to North Carolina to be close to two of his sons, one in Mint Hill and the other in Matthews. His other two sons reside in Washington and New Jersey.

In his spare time, Burgess and his wife Kathy enjoy making appearances at special events as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

