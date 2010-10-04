AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Harris Teeter ExpressLane Chevrolet SS, Coca-Cola 600 Preview at Charlotte Motor Speedway

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 HARRIS TEETER EXPRESSLANE CHEVROLET SS

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Date/Time: Sunday, May 28th / 6 PM ET

TV Network / Radio: FOX / PRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Sponsor this weekend: “This weekend we’ll have Harris Teeter ExpressLane on our No. 47 Chevy,” Allmendinger said. “You can save time and do your grocery shopping online and pick up using their ExpressLane. Check it out!”

Coca-Cola 600 Weekend: “The Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a different feel from the All-Star weekend because you know you are in for the longest race of the year and you mentally prepare yourself for that,” Allmendinger said. “We really used the All-Star race weekend to learn some things for the 600.”

Good learning experience: “The Monster Energy Open last weekend was a good learning experience,” Allmendinger said. “We know we’ve still got some work to do to race with some of the faster cars. I felt like we were closer than where we’ve been before as it pertains to speed and that gives us something to build on going into this weekend.”

600 Miles of Remembrance for Specialist Douglas J. Green: “For 600 Miles of Remembrance, we’re humbled to honor Specialist Douglas J. Green,” Allmendinger said. “We’re also grateful to have his sister Krissy Green (USO Account Manager, Corporate Alliance) and her mother Suni Chabrow from Virginia in attendance this weekend. NASCAR does a tremendous job honoring our military men and women and we’re thankful to participate in this heartfelt program during Memorial Day Weekend.”

Turn it around: “It’s been a tough year for sure,” Allmendinger said. “We started off the season with so much promise finishing top-five in the Daytona 500. We finished a strong third. We’ve had some decent runs. A good run at Martinsville (Speedway), had a good run going at Bristol (Motor Speedway) and got caught up in a wreck. It’s just been a rough year honestly. The thing about this format though is all it takes is one win to make a really tough season into a better season. That’s what we’ve got to work for. We are not going to make the Playoffs by any means on points. So, we’ve got to keep getting better, keep sticking together and go out there at some point and steal a win or two and turn the season around.”

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 310

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Ernie Cope

AJ APPEARANCES:

Sunday, May 28th

JTG Daugherty Racing Meet & Greets

