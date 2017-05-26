RCR Driver Ty Dillon Named ‘Most Interesting Sportsman in the World’

WELCOME, N.C. ( May 26, 2017 ) – Richard Childress Racing XFINITY Series driver and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for Germain Racing, Ty Dillon, was named the Richard Childress Racing XFINITY Series driver and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for Germain Racing, Ty Dillon, was named the ‘Most Interesting Sportsman in the World ‘ for Spring 2017 by industry leader Fin & Field. Dillon, 25, is the youngest ever nominee of the award.

“Hunting, fishing and sport shooting have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Dillon said. “As a young boy, I was introduced to the great outdoors by my grandfather and father. I learned invaluable life lessons as a sportsman – patience, respect for the outdoors, and integrity. I’m honored to be named the Most Interesting Sportsman in the World.”

The outdoor life has been a family affair for Dillon, as he joined his brother, Austin Dillon, and his grandfather, Richard Childress, on his first hunt as a nine year old. Childress currently serves as the National Rifle Association’s First Vice President and is chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing.

Since that hunt 16 years ago, Dillon has hunted and fished domestically in places like Montana, Texas and Missouri and internationally in Canada, Africa and New Zealand. Dillon remains and avid hunter and angler, regularly visiting his family’s property in Davie County, North Carolina to hunt duck, turkey, deer, and fish for bass. His friendship with Bass Pro Shops founder/CEO, Johnny Morris, has led him to unique places to hunt, including his Top of the Rock Resort in Branson, Missouri.

“I’ve been blessed to see many of God’s creations,” Dillon said. “I’ve made so many friendships and have great stories of hunting, fishing and shooting with my family, friends, teammates and co-workers.”

“Ty is grounded by the roots of his family’s racing heritage and their love for the great outdoors. He is driven to be successful on the track and in the field. He shares his passion for adventure like his mentors shared it with him. That is why Ty was a perfect choice for this. Drivers like him represent a bright future for NASCAR as some true legends are retiring,” said Lewie Aldridge, VP of Business Development at Fin & Field.

Dillon was married in 2014 to his wife, Haley. He’s began racing at the age of 13, working his way up the ranks of traditional stock car racing. Dillon won the 2011 ARCA Racing Series driver championship, is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and won at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2014. Dillon currently drives the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for RCR, and the No. 13 Chevrolet SS in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Germain Racing. In addition to being an avid sportsman, Dillon enjoys mountain biking and is a sports fanatic – he loves the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Braves and Charlotte Hornets.

“I owe a lot to my grandfather for this recognition,” Dillon said. “I like to call him the modern day Teddy Roosevelt. He’s taught me the importance of conserving our natural resources and preserving our hunting heritage for generations to come. I know he’s proud that I’ve continued our family’s long history as sportsmen.”

To read the full-story as it appears in Fin & Field, click here: ( http://bit.ly/2qnJ0Vw

About Fin & Field:

Fin & Field is changing the way sportsmen find, compare, book and share their fishing and hunting adventures. We’ve consolidated the hunting and fishing industry into a powerful marketplace that connects sportsmen and operators (charter boats, fishing guides, hunting guides, lodges, marinas, outfitters, outdoor brands, and more). We’re using technology to drive more meaningful, fun, and efficient communication that’s making it easier for sportsmen to get the information they need to do what they love. Visit www.finandfield.com for more.

About Richard Childress Racing: