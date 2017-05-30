Famed TV chef Gordon Ramsay named grand marshal of June 4 ”AAA 400 Drive for Autism” at Dover International Speedway

DOVER, Del. (May 26, 2017) – Gordon Ramsay, the British-born, award-winning chef who has gained international recognition for his original TV productions, will serve as the grand marshal for the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, June 4 (1 p.m. ET, FS1), track officials announced today.

Ramsay will give the command for the 40 drivers in the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” field to start their engines before the green flag drops.

Ramsay, 50, is the host of the new weekly live cooking competition and talk show “The F Word,” which premieres on Wednesday, May 31 on Fox. Throughout each hour-long episode, cooking competition will be combined with a variety show as Ramsay chats with surprise guests and VIPs in the dining room and appears in unique field segments with fans and culinary experts.

“We’re really ramping it up a notch with this new live cooking show each week,” Ramsay said. “I can’t wait for viewers to see the other surprises we have in store for each episode.”

Ramsay’s other productions include the Fox shows “Masterchef,” “Masterchef Junior,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “Masterchef Celebrity Showdown.”

The “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is the centerpiece of the June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 3 (1 p.m. ET, FS1).

