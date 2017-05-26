Petty’s Garage and Military AutoSource Announce New Warrior Mustang

Exclusive Build to Benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America and Sell to U.S. Troops Overseas

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. ( May 26, 2017 ) – Petty’s Garage, in partnership with Military AutoSource, a subsidiary of Overseas Military Sales Corporation, today announced a new Warrior edition Ford Mustang during an unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, hosted by “The King” Richard Petty. The one-of-a-kind, high performance Mustangs will be sold exclusively to the military community stationed on U.S. bases outside the United States.

The Petty’s Garage Warrior Edition Mustang is specifically built and designed for our nation’s heroes. The 670 horsepower Mustangs feature a Magnaflow cat back exhaust and a slew of Petty’s Garage features including a race inspired spoiler, leather interior with the Warrior logo, Ford Performance lower springs and more. Each Mustang will have a Warrior edition dash badge for “The King’s” authentic autograph.

The first line of Warrior Ford Mustangs by Petty’s Garage will be custom built and available exclusively through Military AutoSource. Military AutoSource has partnered with some of the leading names in vehicle customization and performance to craft vehicles that are not only unique, but also reflect the spirit of leadership and excellence that exemplify our military. Military AutoSource is committed to providing access, value, and benefits to those who serve, and the Warrior program is an extension of this mission.

“We are truly excited to be partnering with the Petty team to add a Petty’s Garage edition to our Warrior vehicle program,” says Steve Frisch, Military AutoSource’s Senior Vice President. “The Petty’s Garage commitment to create an ownership and driving experience that is both memorable and personal, is completely aligned with our mission. We know our troops are going to love this Mustang and can’t wait to bring it to them.”

Petty is proud to offer this new line of Warrior Mustangs for those who serve abroad.

“Our family makes a living out of racing and high performance cars, but none of that would not possible without the men and women who fight every day for our freedom,” said Petty, Owner of Petty’s Garage. “Our partnership with Military Autosource allows us to offer specialty-built Ford Mustangs to our men and women serving overseas. We feel confident they are going to enjoy them.”

A portion of proceeds from each Petty’s Garage Warrior Ford Mustang vehicle sold will benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America. Paralyzed Veterans of America, a congressionally chartered veterans service organization founded in 1946, has developed a unique expertise on a wide variety of issues involving the special needs of their members – veterans of the armed forces who have experienced spinal cord injury or dysfunction. The Petty family have been longtime supporters of the efforts of Paralyzed Veterans to support our nation’s veterans following catastrophic injury.

For more information about Petty’s Garage, and to learn more about the new Warrior Ford Mustang, please visit www.pettys-garage.com or contact Matt Crump at 336-799-4681

About Petty’s Garage Founded in 2008, Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop owned by “The King” Richard Petty. Headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, Petty’s Garage occupies the legendary Petty facility that produced winning stock cars for more than 50 years. Petty’s Garage specializes in performance upgrades, restorations, luxury personal builds, custom builds, supercharged engines, paint and body, exhaust upgrades, brake systems, custom interiors, tires and wheels, custom fabricated projects, and corporate builds. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it. For more information on Petty’s Garage, please call 336-498-3745 or visit www.pettys-garage.com. About Military AutoSource Military AutoSource (MAS) is a subsidiary of Overseas Military Sales Corporation (OMSC) based in Woodbury, New York. For close to 60 years, Military AutoSource has been serving the military community by providing U.S. specification automobiles and motorcycles to active duty military, civilian, DOD employees and the diplomatic community stationed on U.S. installations outside the United States. The on-base division of Military AutoSource is authorized by The Exchange (AAFES) and Navy Exchange (NEXCOM) and maintains operations in close to 70 locations in over 20 countries. You can learn more about Military AutoSource at http://www.militaryautosource. com About Paralyzed Veterans Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For 70 years, Paralyzed Veterans has ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units, funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 34 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. You can learn more about Paralyzed Veterans at http://www.pva.org/

