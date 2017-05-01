Justin Allgaier Captures XFINITY Coors Light Pole in Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. —Justin Allgaier topped the speed charts during qualifying for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 4K TV 300 with a lap of 182.488 mph in his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to earn the Coors Light Pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It’s his fifth career pole in 217 XFINITY Series starts, his first pole this season and his first ever at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allgaier’s pole award is also the third for JRM, who won one with Chase Elliott in 2014 as well as a truck pole by Kasey Kahne in 2015.

Austin Dillon posted the second-fastest time in his No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet with a lap of 181.519 mph followed by Ryan Blaney in the No.12 Snap-On Ford (181.378 mph). Daniel Hemric, the fastest qualifying rookie, will start fourth (181.324 mph) in his No. 21 Chevy as Kevin Harvick rounds out the top five in the No. 41 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford.

Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Reed and Tyler Reddick will start, sixth through 10th, respectively. This race will mark Bell’s debut in the XFINITY Series.

Jeff Green (No.78) and Jordan Anderson (No. 74) failed to qualify.

The Hisense 4K TV 300 will begin Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Hisense 4K TV 300 Starting Lineup:

