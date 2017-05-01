RCR Post Race Report – Hisense 4k TV 300

Austin Dillon Drives the Rheem Chevrolet to a Third-Place Finish in Front of a Hometown Crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We did a really good job adjusting the car over the course of the race. The Rheem Chevrolet really came to us at the end when the clouds came in. I hate that we weren’t able to visit Victory Lane today for our pit crew, especially. They did such a good job today. So did my new crew chief, Randall Burnett. We had a few good restarts there but we were in a Penske sandwich and couldn’t do much about it. I got hit on the restart and it just wasn’t enough to carry me into Turn 1. I had a lot of fun today. I’m proud of this RCR XFINITY Series program.”

– Austin Dillon

Ty Dillon Battles Tight-Handling Bass Pro Shops Chevy at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“It was a struggle to find the right balance today. Our Bass Pro Shops Chevy was just so tight from the drop of the green flag. My crew chief Matt Swiderski and the team worked hard to make adjustments that would help. Nothing really moved the needle though. I needed the front end to turn through the center, but it just wouldn’t. We still had a top-10 car at the end, but when I hit something on the track during the last lap and scraped the wall, that opportunity was spoiled. Charlotte seems to always be a track that we have a hard time at, and today was no different. We’ll take a look at what we could’ve done differently and be ready when we come back here in the fall.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Recovers From Early Damage to Finish 13th in Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“I put us in a hole early with the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet. We had good speed and that gave us good track position to start the day off. My teammate Austin Dillon got in trouble for jumping the initial start, he had his hand out the window and was going to come to the bottom to pit, so I ran the middle and as soon as I got down there I ran out of grip and hit the wall. I think the way the surface just sat in the sun, when I hit that it was like hitting ice and I just lost it. I should have known better, though. I put us in a hole and we battled all day to get the right side of this thing cleaned back up. I had a good restart at the end, which allowed us to get some positions. Hats off to all of my pit crew guys, Danny Stockman for calling a good race, and Brandon Lines (spotter) for keeping me calm, because it got pretty intense there for a minute. I’m just proud of the effort today. I just wish we didn’t have to come from so far back.”

– Daniel Hemric

Brandon Jones Rebounds to 16th-Place Finish After Mid-Race Spin at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“That was a tough day for the No. 33 Wood Ducks Baseball Chevrolet Camaro team, but we fought hard all day long and it shows. Our Chevrolet started off with some really good long run speed that helped us move up during Stage 1, but it wasn’t handling well at all over the bump in between Turn 3 and 4. I had to drag the brake over that spot a lot, which hurt us a little bit. We were running decent towards the start of the final stage thanks to some adjustments when the car just snapped loose on me and spun. Luckily, I was able to keep our No. 33 Wood Ducks Baseball Chevy off the wall, but we had to pit a couple times for flat tires and to adjust for a broken sway bar. That dropped us back quite a bit. We never gave up and managed to make a little bit of our own luck with some strategic pit calls. It was a hard-fought 16th-place finish, but we’ll take it.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan Battles Back from Penalty and Early Spin to Finish Ninth at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“The No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino team never quits. Some of these guys have been with us for 18 years. There is no quit in this team. The racing gods tried to give us a bad day, and Shane Wilson and the boys would not accept it. Great job by the team to keep us on the lead lap after the spin. We did it right and hit pit road right as we spun. That was a great lucky break. We hit right there, got the right side tires changed, came back and got the left sides changed. The boys didn’t mess up, stayed calm and executed on pit road. NASCAR gave us the extra set of tires, we got them glued up in time for the caution. That set us up for the finish. Our tires were 20 laps fresher, and it was time to go. I had a great time racing today, and we passed a lot of cars. A special thanks to my team for fighting, we are off the snide. We will just get 19 more top-10s in a row and make a run for a Championship.”

– Brendan Gaughan

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **