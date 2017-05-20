Inclement weather brings out red flag at Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is in a delay because of inclement weather in the area around the 1.5-mile track in Concord, North Carolina.

A storm moved over the track after 143 of a scheduled 400 laps, bringing out the red flag when lightning was reported in the area. The race was under caution at the time due to an on-track incident.

NASCAR Air Titans are at the ready to dry the track when it is safe to do so, and NASCAR.com will be your source for updates.

At nearly the midway point of Stage 2, Martin Truex Jr. is your leader. Truex, who led 392 laps and won this event last year, has led a race-high 53 laps. Second at the time of the red flag is Jimmie Johnson, followed by Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth.