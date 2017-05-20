Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Rebound from Stage 2 Broken Axle to Finish in Top 25 in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C., May 29, 2017 – After breaking an axle during a Stage 2 pit stop, Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team rebounded to finish in the top 25 in the rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 started seventh in the annual Memorial Day weekend marathon and was into the top five after only two laps. Blaney finished Stage 1 where he started and collected four stage points.

He started Stage 2 in sixth position and stayed in that spot during the lengthy red flag due to a rain storm that blew through the speedway midrace.

Excellent pit work by the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team put its driver into fourth for the post-delay re-start and he was running in fifth when he pitted after a lap-174 caution flag flew and broke the left-rear axle. Quick work by the Wood Brothers crew in the garage got Blaney back out on the track five laps later but in 35th place.

“Breaking an axle is a tough break for the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team,” Blaney said. “These Wood Brothers guys did a great job getting us back on the track.”

Once back in the fray, Blaney methodically passed the cars he needed to overtake to improve his position. He finished Stage 2 in 34th place. Stage 3 concluded with the No. 21 in 28th and he was up to 24th by the time the checkered flag was displayed.

With that result, Blaney moves down a spot to 12th in the driver standings, 183 points behind leader Martin Truex, Jr.

The next stop on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit is Dover International Speedway for the AAA Drive for Autism on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. on FS1.

# # #

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **