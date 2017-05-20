CHASTAIN JUMPS INTO CUP SERIES WITH BOOST FROM DELAWARE OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Ross Chastain is going racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety will be along for the ride.

Chastain is scheduled to make his debut in the Cup Series in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Sunday at Dover International Speedway. He also will drive in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series race and the Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 Camping World Truck Series race, both also at Dover. His vehicles in all three events will carry sponsorship from the OHS in support of safe driving.

Chastain’s entries will carry the familiar theme of “Protect Your Melon” for the Dover races. Chastain is involved with Florida watermelon growers, so the idea of buckling up and “protecting your melon” fits perfectly.

“As a race team we spend a lot of time on the road,” said team owner Johnny Davis, “and it is almost a daily occurrence to see someone not obeying the rules of the road and to see people young and old not wearing their seat belts. I am very thankful that OHS has chosen us to help share their message, and I believe that it will help save some lives.”

Jana Simpler, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, said, “We are very excited to partner with JD Motorsports and Ross Chastain again this year to promote the Protect Your Melon Buckle Up DE campaign. Our partnership with Dover International Speedway and JD Motorsports allows us to remind fans that wearing your seatbelt is important in saving lives.”

OHS will employ a comprehensive marketing approach to engage with racing enthusiasts and loyal NASCAR fans through on-track, hands-on, traditional, digital and social media messaging during the NASCAR season.

“This partnership is extra exciting to me because OHS and JDM have found a way to promote two causes that are closest to my heart — safe driving and agriculture,” said Ross Chastain. “We have a lot of ideas for the ‘Protect Your Melon’ campaign that will get the fans at Dover involved. I can’t wait to see more watermelons at the track, and more people wearing seatbelts everywhere.”

Watermelons labeled with “Protect your Melon” and “#BuckleUpDE” will be in grocery stores and farmers markets throughout Delaware.

Chastain, 24 and a native of Alva, Fla., has experience in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series but will be driving in Cup for the first time. He will drive an entry fielded by Premium Motorsports.

“This wasn’t something I was exactly searching for, but it presented itself and I’m ready,” Chastain said of the Cup opportunity. “I want to thank Johnny Davis for putting it all together. He has helped me so much in this sport and now is helping me get into the Cup series, so I can’t thank him enough.

“My goal Sunday is to finish all the laps and minimize mistakes. Anything else will be a bonus. I’m not looking at it as an audition by any means, but it’s a chance for me to get some great experience.”

