Austin Dillon Wins Coca-Cola 600, Returns Iconic No. 3 to Victory Lane

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Austin Dillon stretched his gas mileage and ended the race on fumes, earning his first career MENCS victory on Sunday night, capturing the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon's victory put the No. 3 car in Gatorade Victory Lane in NASCAR's premier series for the first time since Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s final career victory, which came on Oct. 15, 2000 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dillon grabbed the lead with less than two laps remaining after Jimmie Johnson, also trying to stretch his gas mileage by not pitting late in the race, ran out of fuel.

The race was the only four-stage event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule this season and featured four different stage winners: Kyle Busch (Stage One), Martin Truex Jr. (Stage Two), Denny Hamlin (Stage Three), and Dillon (Stage Four).

Busch passed Truex Jr., who led a race-high 233 of 400 laps, on the last lap. Matt Kenseth finished fourth with Hamlin rounding out the top-five in fifth.

Truex Jr. (491 points) takes over the points standings lead from Kyle Larson (-5) who recorded his first DNF of the season with a 33rd-place finish. Brad Keselowski (-82), Kevin Harvick (-103) and Busch (-105) round out the top-five.

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Ryan Blaney passed Harvick on the final restart in Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series event, capturing his first NXS checkered flag of 2017.

Blaney led a race-high 107 of 200 laps, and won the final two stages. Harvick captured the green-checkered flag in Stage One.

Dillon followed Blaney with Harvick coming home third. Christopher Bell, making his first career NXS start, was fourth while Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Despite a 35th place finish, Elliott Sadler (332 points) holds a narrow lead over Justin Allgaier (-6) in the points standings. William Byron (-57), Daniel Hemric (-79) and Darrell Wallace Jr. (-83) are third through fifth respectively.

Tune-In TV/Radio Coverage for Next Weekend

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will race at Dover International Speedway next Sunday, June 4, at 12 p.m. (CDT). FOX Sports1 will provide television coverage with MRN and SiriusXM handling the radio duties

The NASCAR XFINITY Series will also race at Dover on Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m. (CDT) on Fox Sports1. MRN and SiriusXM will provide the radio coverage

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick off the triple-header race weekend at Dover, with action scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, June 2. Radio coverage will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM

The ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards will race at Elko Speedway on Saturday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. (CDT).

