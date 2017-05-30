Rain-X Returns as Primary Sponsor on No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro

Leader in wiper blade technology to serve as primary sponsor for two NASCAR XFINITY Series races with Brandon Jones and the No. 33 team

WELCOME, N.C. ( May 30, 2017 ) – After a successful partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Brandon Jones in 2016, Rain-X®, featuring Advance Auto Parts as a retail partner, will return as a primary sponsor on the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for two NASCAR XFINITY Series races in the 2017 season.

Rain-X, featuring Advance Auto Parts, will be the primary sponsor for Brandon Jones and the No. 33 team for the upcoming NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Daytona International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The partnership will continue highlighting Rain-X’s Latitude® Water Repellency Wiper Blades, which are available at participating Advance Auto Parts locations nationwide and in Puerto Rico.

“Rain-X’s Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blades give me security,” said Jones. “I use them on my everyday vehicles to help me see clearly in whatever weather condition I come across. I look forward to carrying their colors at Daytona and Texas, and I hope the conditions are right for a trip to Victory Lane.”

“Last year, Rain-X partnered with Brandon Jones at Homestead Miami and this year we are thrilled to sponsor two of his NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Daytona International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, a track in our home state. We love the excitement and energy that Brandon brings to his races and feel privileged to be a part of his team,” said Harley Johnson, Director of Brand Management for Rain-X. “We are proud of this next chapter of continued partnership with two recognized market leaders, Advance Auto Parts and RCR. All of us at Rain-X will be cheering on Brandon and wishing him a great finish.”

“Advance Auto Parts is excited to once again partner with the Rain-X brand and support Brandon Jones in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for two races,” said Matt Davis, Advance Auto Parts Marketing and Sponsorships Manager. “We look forward to Daytona and Texas and cheering Brandon on to the win.”

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com

About Rain-X (ITW Global Brands):

ITW Global Brands specializes in servicing the auto aftermarket, selling car care products under the Rain-X, Black Magic, Gumout, Blue Coral, NOS, Slime, Permatex, Fast Orange, Genuine Innovations, and Fix A Flat brands. These brands compete in the wiper blade, appearance, tire repair and performance product segments of the aftermarket. For the last 40 years, Rain-X has provided drivers with products to help them outsmart the elements.

About Advance Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2016 Advance operated 5,086 stores and 125 Worldpac branches and serves approximately 1,300 independently owned Carquest branded stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. Advance employs approximately 74,000 Team Members. Additional information about the Company, employment opportunities, customer services, and on-line shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found on the Company’s website at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing ( rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR® Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/Rain-X Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).

