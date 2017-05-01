GMS Racing NCWTS Dover Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Dover Stats

8 starts, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s

Additional Notes

– Last year, Dover marked a turning point in the season for Johnny Sauter after failing to finish inside the top 15 following his win in the season opener at Daytona. He finished fourth at Dover and only finished outside the top 10 once in the remaining 18 races (Eldora, 13th-place finish) to earn the 2016 NCWTS championship.

– The no. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 118 at Dover. Sauter earned a third-place showing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as well as a runner-up finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway with this chassis.

– Sauter continues to lead the NCWTS Driver & Owner points standings

Quote

“There really isn’t much that I could complain about if I wanted to. The 21 team has done a phenomenal job to start this season. There is always more that can be done and it would be great to have a win, but I’m not at a point where I’m worried about not having one. If you look at where we were this time last year and think about what we’ve done so far in 2017, we’re miles ahead. The growth at GMS in the last year has been amazing and the Allegiant team has done a great job showcasing it, now it’s on me to go out and get a win.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Dover Stats

Justin Haley is making his first NCWTS start at Dover International Speedway.

Additional Notes

– In 2016, Haley finished fourth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Dover to clinch the series championship, his first NASCAR touring series title. He has 3 K&N East starts at Dover, all top-10 finishes.

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 119 Friday night. This particular chassis has been raced twice this year – at Atlanta Motor Speedway (with Alex Bowman behind the wheel) and at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– Ryan McKinney will serve as crew chief for Haley at Dover. McKinney joined GMS as car chief for the team’s NASCAR XFINITY Series program in 2016 and served as interim crew chief for Spencer Gallagher in the NCWTS last season.

– 18-year-old Haley has completed three races with GMS, with a best finish of eighth at Kansas Speedway.

Quote

“I enjoy running Dover and I’m looking forward to getting in a truck there. I’ve raced there a few times in K&N and done well, so I’m comfortable with the track itself. The team has done a great job preparing me for what to expect each week and I’ve really used my teammates and their experience to try to get ahead before we ever get on track. We’ve learned a lot with each race, so we’ll look at this weekend as an opportunity to do the same and hope that we get a good finish out of it.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet Silverado

Dover Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.108 this weekend. This chassis was raced six times last season by Spencer Gallagher but has since been rebuilt for its debut in 2017.

– After a 30th-place finish at Charlotte, Kaz is currently eighth in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“Dover (International Speedway) does have the feeling of being on a roller coaster. I think it is one of the most fun tracks we go to. There’s a lot of tracks that I haven’t raced on in a truck yet, but Dover is one that I have some experience at. I had a blast there last year, and it’s the same track that I got my first truck series top-10 finish. I’m really excited to get back there this weekend and see what my Outlaw Fasteners Chevy can do.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

