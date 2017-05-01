GMS Racing NXS Dover Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Dover Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Dover International Speedway.

Additional Info

– The No. 23 team will utilize Hendrick Motorsports chassis No. 210; Gallagher ran this chassis at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Start: 24th/Finish: 23rd).

Quote

“I have always said that Dover (International Speedway) is it’s own animal when it comes to the [NASCAR] Truck Series. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in a [NASCAR] XFINITY car. We may not have had the best luck the last couple of races but we are going into this weekend with full force to turn that around.”

Ben Kennedy

No. 96 Jacob Companies Chevrolet Camaro Dover Stats

Kennedy will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Dover International Speedway. Additional Info

– The No. 96 team will utilize Hendrick Motorsports chassis No. 206; His teammate Spencer Gallagher drove this chassis at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Start: 21st/Finish: 28th) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Start: 23rd/Finish: 18th). Quote

“Dover is a great track. The concrete and asphalt surface makes it a really tough to drive and it always makes great racing. I have raced at Dover (International Speedway) a couple of times in the [NASCAR] Truck Series but I have a feeling when I get in a [NASCAR] XFINITY car there it’s going to be an entirely different experience. I know that the No. 96 crew will supply me with a strong Chevy now we all just need to execute and bring home a solid finish.” ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. SOCIAL MEDIA

