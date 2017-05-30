NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway
DOVER, Del. (May 30, 2017) – More than 50 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.
Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the June 4 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (1 p.m., Fox Sports 1).
This will be the 11th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the cause of autism awareness.
Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.
The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the sixth straight year on Sunday, June 4. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver and owner appearances.
The June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the “OneMain Financial” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 3.
In total, 24 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 23 drivers from the NASCAR XFINITY Series and 12 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Jamie McMurray No. 1 McDonald’s Chevrolet
Austin Dillon No. 3 AAA Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford
Danica Patrick No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford
Denny Hamlin No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota
Clint Bowyer No. 14 Haas Automation Ford
Kyle Busch No. 18 Pedigree Toyota
Daniel Suarez No. 19 Stanley Toyota
Matt Kenseth No. 20 DEWALT Toyota
Gray Gaulding No. 23 Addiction Campuses Toyota
Paul Menard No. 27 Duracell/Menards Chevrolet
Ryan Newman No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto No. 32 Ford
Landon Cassill No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford
Chris Buescher No. 37 Maxwell House Max Chevrolet
David Ragan No. 38 Overton’s Ford
Kurt Busch No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford
Kyle Larson No. 42 Target Chevrolet
TBD No. 43 Smithfield Ford
A.J. Allmendinger No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet
Cole Whitt No. 72 Ford
Erik Jones No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota
Ryan Sieg No. 83 JAS Expedited Trucking Toyota
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Garrett Smithley No. 0 Chevrolet
Cole Custer No. 00 Haas Automation Ford
Harrison Rhodes No. 01 Chevrolet
Elliott Sadler No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet
Austin Dillon No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet
Ty Dillon No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet
Ross Chastain No. 4 Delaware Office of Highway Safety Chevrolet
Michael Annett No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier No. 7 Cessna Chevrolet
William Byron No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet
Blake Koch No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
JJ Yeley No. 14 Toyota
Daniel Suarez No. 18 Subway Toyota
Matt Tifft No. 19 Tunity Toyota
Erik Jones No. 20 Reser’s Toyota
Daniel Hemric No. 21 Blue Gate Chevrolet
Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet
Brandon Jones No. 33 AAA Chevrolet
Kyle Larson No. 42 ParkerStore Chevrolet Camaro
Brennan Poole No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro
Jeremy Clements No. 51 Chevrolet
Brendan Gaughan No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet
Ben Kennedy No. 96 Chevrolet
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Austin Hill No. 02 Ford
Christopher Bell No. 4 JBL Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek No. 8 Fire Alarm Services, Inc./ACME Chevrolet
Noah Gragson No. 18 Switch Toyota
Austin Cindric No. 19 LTi Printing Ford
Johnny Sauter No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet
Justin Haley No. 24 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford
Kaz Grala No. 33 Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland No. 46 Pedigree Toyota
Harrison Burton No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota
Stewart Friesen No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet
