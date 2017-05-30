NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway

DOVER, Del. (May 30, 2017) – More than 50 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.

Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the June 4 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (1 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

This will be the 11th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the cause of autism awareness.

Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.

The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the sixth straight year on Sunday, June 4. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver and owner appearances.

The June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the “OneMain Financial” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 3.

In total, 24 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 23 drivers from the NASCAR XFINITY Series and 12 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Jamie McMurray No. 1 McDonald’s Chevrolet

Austin Dillon No. 3 AAA Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford

Danica Patrick No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford

Denny Hamlin No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota

Clint Bowyer No. 14 Haas Automation Ford

Kyle Busch No. 18 Pedigree Toyota

Daniel Suarez No. 19 Stanley Toyota

Matt Kenseth No. 20 DEWALT Toyota

Gray Gaulding No. 23 Addiction Campuses Toyota

Paul Menard No. 27 Duracell/Menards Chevrolet

Ryan Newman No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet

Matt DiBenedetto No. 32 Ford

Landon Cassill No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford

Chris Buescher No. 37 Maxwell House Max Chevrolet

David Ragan No. 38 Overton’s Ford

Kurt Busch No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford

Kyle Larson No. 42 Target Chevrolet

TBD No. 43 Smithfield Ford

A.J. Allmendinger No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

Cole Whitt No. 72 Ford

Erik Jones No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota

Ryan Sieg No. 83 JAS Expedited Trucking Toyota

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Garrett Smithley No. 0 Chevrolet

Cole Custer No. 00 Haas Automation Ford

Harrison Rhodes No. 01 Chevrolet

Elliott Sadler No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

Austin Dillon No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet

Ty Dillon No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet

Ross Chastain No. 4 Delaware Office of Highway Safety Chevrolet

Michael Annett No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier No. 7 Cessna Chevrolet

William Byron No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet

Blake Koch No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

JJ Yeley No. 14 Toyota

Daniel Suarez No. 18 Subway Toyota

Matt Tifft No. 19 Tunity Toyota

Erik Jones No. 20 Reser’s Toyota

Daniel Hemric No. 21 Blue Gate Chevrolet

Spencer Gallagher No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet

Brandon Jones No. 33 AAA Chevrolet

Kyle Larson No. 42 ParkerStore Chevrolet Camaro

Brennan Poole No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro

Jeremy Clements No. 51 Chevrolet

Brendan Gaughan No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

Ben Kennedy No. 96 Chevrolet

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Austin Hill No. 02 Ford

Christopher Bell No. 4 JBL Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek No. 8 Fire Alarm Services, Inc./ACME Chevrolet

Noah Gragson No. 18 Switch Toyota

Austin Cindric No. 19 LTi Printing Ford

Johnny Sauter No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet

Justin Haley No. 24 Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford

Kaz Grala No. 33 Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland No. 46 Pedigree Toyota

Harrison Burton No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota

Stewart Friesen No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet

For tickets or more information, call 800-441-RACE. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **