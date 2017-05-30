NASCAR teams to display Autism Delaware decals during upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway

by Official Release On Tue, May. 30, 2017

DOVER, Del. (May 30, 2017) – More than 50 drivers from across NASCAR’s three premier national touring series will be showing their support for Autism Delaware’s mission during the upcoming June 2-4 weekend at Dover International Speedway by displaying a special decal on their cars and trucks.

Autism Delaware, a leader in the First State on autism awareness since its founding in 1998, is working to raise funds and awareness during the June 4 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile (1 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

This will be the 11th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway’s spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has had a tie-in with the cause of autism awareness.

Earlier this year, in support of Autism Awareness Month in April, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino were illuminated in blue light during the evening and night hours.

The Monster Mile will also host Autism Awareness Day at the Races in its enclosed grandstand for the sixth straight year on Sunday, June 4. The event provides a sensory-friendly environment for children and families on the autism spectrum to enjoy the race and includes several driver and owner appearances.

The June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the “OneMain Financial” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 3.

In total, 24 drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 23 drivers from the NASCAR XFINITY Series and 12 drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will display the Autism Delaware decal on their respective cars and trucks. They include:

 

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Jamie McMurray                           No. 1 McDonald’s Chevrolet

Austin Dillon                                 No. 3 AAA Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick                                No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford

Danica Patrick                               No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford

Denny Hamlin                               No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota

Clint Bowyer                                 No. 14 Haas Automation Ford

Kyle Busch                                     No. 18 Pedigree Toyota

Daniel Suarez                                No. 19 Stanley Toyota

Matt Kenseth                                No. 20 DEWALT Toyota

Gray Gaulding                               No. 23 Addiction Campuses Toyota

Paul Menard                                 No. 27 Duracell/Menards Chevrolet

Ryan Newman                              No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet

Matt DiBenedetto                        No. 32 Ford

Landon Cassill                               No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford

Chris Buescher                              No. 37 Maxwell House Max Chevrolet

David Ragan                                  No. 38 Overton’s Ford

Kurt Busch                                     No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford

Kyle Larson                                    No. 42 Target Chevrolet

TBD                                                No. 43 Smithfield Ford

A.J. Allmendinger                          No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

Cole Whitt                                     No. 72 Ford

Erik Jones                                      No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.                            No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota

Ryan Sieg                                       No. 83 JAS Expedited Trucking Toyota

 

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Garrett Smithley                           No. 0 Chevrolet

Cole Custer                                    No. 00 Haas Automation Ford

Harrison Rhodes                           No. 01 Chevrolet

Elliott Sadler                                 No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

Austin Dillon                                 No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet

Ty Dillon                                        No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet

Ross Chastain                                No. 4 Delaware Office of Highway Safety Chevrolet

Michael Annett                             No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier                               No. 7 Cessna Chevrolet

William Byron                               No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet

Blake Koch                                     No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

JJ Yeley                                           No. 14 Toyota

Daniel Suarez                                No. 18 Subway Toyota

Matt Tifft                                      No. 19 Tunity Toyota

Erik Jones                                      No. 20 Reser’s Toyota

Daniel Hemric                               No. 21 Blue Gate Chevrolet

Spencer Gallagher                        No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet

Brandon Jones                              No. 33 AAA Chevrolet

Kyle Larson                                    No. 42 ParkerStore Chevrolet Camaro

Brennan Poole                              No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro

Jeremy Clements                          No. 51 Chevrolet

Brendan Gaughan                         No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

Ben Kennedy                                 No. 96 Chevrolet

 

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Austin Hill                                      No. 02 Ford

Christopher Bell                            No. 4 JBL Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek                No. 8 Fire Alarm Services, Inc./ACME Chevrolet

Noah Gragson                               No. 18 Switch Toyota

Austin Cindric                                No. 19 LTi Printing Ford

Johnny Sauter                               No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet

Justin Haley                                   No. 24 Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe                                No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford

Kaz Grala                                       No. 33 Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland                                No. 46 Pedigree Toyota

Harrison Burton                            No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota

Stewart Friesen                             No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet

 

For tickets or more information, call 800-441-RACE. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

 

 

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.