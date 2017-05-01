Ryan Reed – Dover Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Dover

This weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover International Speedway marks Ryan Reed’s seventh start at the Monster Mile. In his six previous starts, Reed’s best finish of 10th came in the fall event last year. Prior to that, Reed’s best finish had been 11th in the spring event in 2015.

Fall Dover 2016

Reed started the race 22nd and lost a lap to the field while struggling with a loose on entry handling condition. A strategy call by crew chief Phil Gould got Reed back on the lead lap. Reed capitalized on the situation, earning a 10th-place finish, his best at the 1.0-mile track.

One Year Ago at Dover

Reed qualified 15th, but damage sustained on Lap 20 left Reed and the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team with an 18th-place finish.

Reed on Dover

“We struggled at Dover last year, but were able to use some pit strategy to get a decent run in the fall. Dover is a track where I have spent a lot of time on the Ford simulator, just trying to get better there. It’s a tough track, it’s very demanding. It’s a place where if you miss it on setup, or aren’t up to par there as a driver, you are in for a really long day. Both of the concrete tracks, Dover and Bristol, are tracks I have circled on my personal list of places I’ve got to get better at. I’ve talked to Bubba a lot, he’s really good at both those tracks and Ricky is good at both those places too. Having some teammates to help me out and then go apply it on the Ford simulator has been helpful. I’ve got a lot of tools around me to help me improve. So we’ll see what we’ve got at Dover this weekend.”

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

