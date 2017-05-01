Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Dover Advance

Team: No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Dover International Speedway

Stenhouse has nine career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Dover with an average starting position of 18.7 and average finishing position of 19.1.

Last time at Dover

After earning the lucky dog position twice, Stenhouse was scored in the 17th position on the tail end of the lead lap when the final green flag waved on lap 198.

After the final green flag pit stops cycled through, Sandler told Stenhouse to save fuel in hopes to stretch fuel mileage while others would have to pit.

The 2013 NSCS Rookie of the Year was able to conserve enough fuel to complete 103 laps and take the checkered flag in the 11th position.

Autism Speaks

Stenhouse Jr. will participate in the Artie Kempner Drive for Autism golf tournament on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Little Hug Fruit Barrels

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT. Harvest Hill Beverage Company, was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in July 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly-traded food and beverage company based in Holland. With the ABC acquisition, Harvest Hill added the Little HUG juice brand and Daily’s Cocktails brand. Most recently, the company acquired the beverage manufacturing assets of Faribault Foods, Inc and the Nutrament brand from Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition. The company’s brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors. Additionally, Daily’s products are sold through foodservice distributors to bars and restaurants. The company continues to grow both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.harvesthill.com.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Dover:

“Our short track program has been strong this year so I’m looking forward to Dover this weekend. The turns are unique because of the way you drive up out of them. Dover is a tough track hence its nickname “Monster Mile”. We have the Little Hug paint scheme on car this weekend, which I think the fans will really like. If we can stay up front and execute on pit-road then we should be able to earn another solid finish this weekend.”

