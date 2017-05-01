Trevor Bayne – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Dover International Speedway – Sunday, June 4 at 1:00pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Dover

Trevor Bayne will make his fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Dover this weekend.

In four previous starts Bayne has earned a best finish of 10th in the Spring 2016 event at the one-mile oval.

In seven career starts in the XFINTIY Series at “The Monster Mile,” Bayne has recorded two top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 9.3. His best finish of second came in the May 2014 event at the one-mile oval.

Matt Puccia at Dover

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Dover on Sunday afternoon. In 11 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in the Oct. 2013 event.

Recapping Charlotte

Bayne overcame damage sustained in an incident on Lap 245 and utilized fuel strategy in the closing laps of the MENCS event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn a 16th-place finish. The result is Bayne’s 10th top-20 finish in 12 races in 2017.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Dover:

“Dover is challenging for sure. You carry a ton of speed into the corner and really, anything can happen. We had a pretty good run here in this race last season and I’m confident that we can have a similar result again this year with our AdvoCare Ford.”

