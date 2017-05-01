Bubba Wallace – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 Cars 3 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Dover

Wallace will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Dover International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

In five previous starts at the one-mile oval, Wallace has earned two pole positions and a best finish of second coming in the Spring 2016 event.

In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Dover, Wallace has one pole and earned a best finish of 10th in May 2013.

Recapping Charlotte

Wallace ran up front throughout the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, leading a handful of laps, before a cut-tire sustained from contact with the outside retaining wall sent the Roush Fenway Racing Ford sideways in the closing laps, resulting in a 28th-place finish.

Seth Barbour at Dover

Barbour will call his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover this weekend.

Barbour’s best finish at the Delaware track is second with Wallace in June 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Dover:

“I love Dover. It is by far my favorite track on the schedule. I love racing here. We’ve had a lot of success here in the past going all the way back to K&N. It’s just a ton of fun to race here. I’m really looking forward to getting on track this weekend. Hopefully we will have just as fast a Mustang as we had here last year when we came home second.”

