AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS, Dover International Speedway Preview

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Race: AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Date/Time: Sunday, June 4th / 1 PM ET

TV Network / Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Fast aggressive track: “Dover International Speedway is a place I’ve always had much love for in the past and for years it suited my style,” Allmendinger said. “It’s such a fast racetrack where you’ve really got to have the back of your car under you to be aggressive with the track. I’m hoping we can get a good handle on the track, have a great run there and finish strong. We need some good luck on our side.”

Kroger ClickList & WinWithClickList.com: “Kroger ClickList is pretty easy and convenient to use and WinWithClickList.com is great if you are looking for digital coupons,” Allmendinger said. “Kroger has a good thing going to make life a little easier on you. Just order your groceries online and pick them up when you are ready. I know it helps me as busy as our schedule is. It can help you too!”

Autism Awareness: “We love what Dover International Speedway does to promote Autism Awareness around the AAA 400 Drive for Autism weekend,” Allmendinger said. “I’ve heard that Autism affects 1 in 68 children. We have people affected by Autism in our JTG Daugherty Racing and Kroger family. We wanted to do something special for them as we raise awareness. So, we are placing their names on the No. 37 and 47 cars this weekend at Dover. The 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy will have Kroger associates and Chris Buescher’s car will carry family members of JTG’s. Find out how you can get involved or donate. Visit www.AutismSpeaks.org.”

Fond of Dover: “I’m set to go to Dover International Speedway for a few reasons,” crew chief and competition director Ernie Cope said. “It’s been a track where AJ has really ran well at in the past. It’s also a track that I love going to. We’re taking the car we ran at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s been updated since then. I think we are onto some things setup-wise that are going to apply at Dover.”

Efforts there looking for momentum: “I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” Cope said. “Our car at Charlotte Motor Speedway had solid top 10 times but we had a right rear flat tire and there’s nothing we can do about that. It’s just unfortunate that it happened. The effort is there, the speed is there, we’ve just had some tough luck.”

Doing things right: “I like the direction we are moving,” Cope said. “We know the effort is there. There’s nothing that nobody is doing wrong. It’s just one of those deals. You compare it to a major league batter when he can’t get a hit. You hit solid line drives, but you’re hitting them right at guys. You just keep hitting the ball hard and you are going to eventually start getting the hits. If we keep bringing cars that are fast like this then we are going to start getting our hits. It’s going to work out. The season is still early. We are going to win a race and we’re going to get in the Playoffs and it’s all not going to matter anyways how the season started.”

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 311

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Ernie Cope

