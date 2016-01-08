CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 MAX BY MAXWELL HOUSE CHEVROLET SS

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, June 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“We’ve got another great partner to highlight this weekend, MAX by Maxwell House coffee,” Buescher said. “A lot of us in the garage are no strangers to the early mornings we have at the racetrack every weekend, and a cup of MAX by Maxwell House is the perfect way to get our day started. If the high banks of Dover (International Speedway) aren’t enough to wake us up for practice and race day, MAX by Maxwell House definitely will and it will keep us fueled all day to perform our best as we try to get all we can out of our No. 37 Chevrolet.”

ROLLER COASTER FEELINGS AT DOVER:

“The landing from Turns 1 and 3 is better than any roller coaster that I’ve ever been on,” Buescher said. “When you come through the corners, you’ve got this feeling of just dropping out of the racetrack, and then once you land back in, it is very abrupt. There are some bumps getting into Turn 3 that make it really rough. It’s a feeling unlike any other. It’s pretty wild. It’s one of the reasons that track is so much fun to race is those transitions there.”

AUTISM AWARENESS:

“In support of Autism Awareness, we have some of the JTG Daugherty Racing family member’s names who are affected by autism within our race shop on the No. 37 MAX by Maxwell House Chevrolet,” Buescher said. “Dover does some really special things in support of Autism Awareness throughout the weekend, and we’re fortunate that we can show support to some of the men and women who work in our shop and their families. We have several names on the passenger side door of our car, and I’m fortunate to be able to just show a token of my support. We’ll go out there and put on a good show and try and get a good finish and show our support for everyone that is affected by autism.

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 54

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

