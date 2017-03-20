Rick Ware Racing launches new initiative with debut of East Carolina Universit

Rick Ware Racing launches new initiative with debut of East Carolina University Pirates

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – In an initiative to educate colleges and universities with the different spectacles available in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), Rick Ware Racing announced today that the Pirates of East Carolina University (ECU) will serve as the primary partner for Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

With the objective of working with colleges/universities to educate and experience NASCAR’s marketing abilities firsthand, the partnership with East Carolina University at Dover is the first of a three-race introduction at NASCAR’s pinnacle level.

In addition to Dover, ECU’s colors will fly on RWR’s No. 51 Chevrolet at the Crown Royal presents the “Your Hero’s Name Here” 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23rd, followed by the final race of the regular season at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Sept. 9 for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

“We’re excited to partner with Rick Ware Racing for three nationally televised races,” offered ECU Athletics Director Jeff Compher. “This is a unique opportunity to not only extend the East Carolina University brand but also to build on our relationship with NASCAR, a sport that has deep roots in our state. I know Pirate Nation will join me in cheering on the No. 51 car as they compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Team principal Rick Ware says the idea to partner with universities around the country not only brings an opportunity for the two worlds to interact in new and advantageous ways, but also draw upon a potentially expandable new fan base.

“We are extremely excited about this program and working with these great universities from all over the country,” said Ware. “We feel privileged to carry the colors and logos of East Carolina University next weekend at Dover.

“NASCAR is a great resource for these college universities to use to promote their brand nationwide. We are very excited to sport the pride of East Carolina’s purple and gold for these three upcoming races.”

RWR marketing director Bryan Clodfelter says the team has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the initiative.

“This is a marketing program that allows universities and their supporters the opportunity to experience the many hands-on sectors that a NASCAR team has to offer,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier having East Carolina University join us for three race and we are eager to unload this great looking race car at Dover.

“We are also equally enthusiastic at the response we have had from many other great universities from all over the country and look forward to promoting their universities at other races on the NASCAR schedule.”

Rick Ware Racing will compete in their 11th Cup Series race of the season and first at Dover’s Monster Mile on Sun., June 4.

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **