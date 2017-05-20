Things you need to know when buying a used motorcycle

Whether you are looking to save some money by buying a used bike, or are just in the market for a vintage model that can’t be purchased new, you should know a few tips about how to make a safe decision.

Before you start looking at used motorbike sales, you need to have some information under your belt. Don’t let yourself fall in love with the first bike you see, or you could risk getting a lemon or even taking on a hazardous machine that puts you in danger once you’re on the road.

Know Your Bike

This is just a general tip that you should be aware of the details and specs of any motorcycle you’re going to look at. You don’t need to be an expert, but having some familiarity is key. If you’re a complete novice, take some time to browse new bikes at the local shop first. What should they look and sound like? What parts are standard?

Look for Damage

A bike that’s been in some sort of crash isn’t a smart purchase. Though major dents and scratches are very clear signs of an accident, there can be more to it. Take a look at the brake levers and the footpegs. Are they bent or scuffed up? They are the first parts to meet the pavement when a bike goes down, and are often overlooked when it’s time to fix up the damage.

Granted, sometimes people will replace the levers with after-market parts just for looks so it’s not a sure thing that new parts means that there has been an accident. Still, take a look and decide for yourself. Consider it to be one piece of the bigger picture.

Check the Fluids

What do the oil and brake fluid look like? Dark or dirty fluids usually means that regular bike maintenance hasn’t been done, and there can be a lot of neglect that you can’t see. Problems aren’t always a result of damage. A bike that is not cared for can be in even worse shape than one that’s been in a crash. Dirt, rust and an overall poor finish are all signs that the care hasn’t been there.

Check Under the Hood

Or under the seat, to be more accurate. The wiring should be relatively tidy, with proper connections, multi-colored (organized) wires and no debris. If you find a rat’s nest of wiring with cobbled-together DIY connections then you know that the owner has been doing a lot of their own amateur tinkering. Not the end of the world, but it should put up a red flag for you when examining the rest of the bike.

These are just general guidelines to help any riders who are new to the world of used motorcycles. If you are able to take care of repairs or replacements on your own, then you are in a better position to take on a bike that needs a little more work.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **