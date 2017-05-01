NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Memphis International Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 31, 2017) – After a month off, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) will return to action this weekend at Memphis International Raceway located in Memphis, Tenn., for the running of the Memphis 125. MDM Motorsports will field two cars in the race with drivers Harrison Burton and Travis Miller.

The Memphis 125 will mark the return of NASCAR competition to the Tennessee track. The NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series previously held events at the ¾-mile speedway until 2009. Saturday’s NKNPSE event will be the series first ever visit to the track.

MDM Motorsports has won four consecutive NKNPSE events. Burton, the teams only full-time NKNPSE driver, currently leads the series points standings by 18 points. In addition to four straight wins in the NKNPSE, the team has also won back-to-back ARCA Racing Series events.

Harrison Burton driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12… Burton has seven victories so far this season, racing in several different series. The 16-year-old Huntersville, N.C., native is the NKNPSE points leader. He has won two straight NKNPSE races. He won on April 22 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and again on May 6 at South Boston (Va.) Speedway. In addition to his NKNPSE success, he won the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, Menards 200 at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway on May 21 in only his second career ARCA Racing Series start. This weekend he will climb behind the wheel of his No. 12 DEX Imaging Toyota Camry after competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bar Harbor 200 Presented by Sea Watch International at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Friday.

Burton on Memphis: “It’s been a great start to the season for us. I’m really looking forward to getting to Memphis this weekend. It’s a new track for me, but I was able to test there recently and I feel good about our car.”

Travis Miller driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 40… Miller is coming off his first career NKNPSE victory in race one of the Who’sYourDriver.org Twin 100s at South Boston Speedway on May 6. In addition to running a handful of NKNPSE for MDM Motorsports, Miller will run some NCWTS races as well as some ARCA Racing Series events for the Mooresville, N.C., based operation for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Miller on Memphis: “Last time out with the MDM Motorsports guys ended in victory lane. Our ARCA and NKNPSE teams have also won the last six events in the two series combined. We’ve got a special thing going on here and I’m just honored to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and go to work!”

The Memphis 125 is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at 5:00 p.m., ET. It will air June 8 at 8:00p.m. ET on NBCSN.

