Dover Race Advance – TJ Bell

Bar Harbor 200 – Dover Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I’m excited to get back to the track after a weekend off,” said Bell. “Dover is one of my favorite tracks, so I’m really looking forward to a solid weekend. This team has been working hard, and has shown improvement each time they’ve come to the track this season, and I look forward to building on that this weekend.”

Bell at Dover: Bell has four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Dover International Speedway, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2003. In his most recent NCWTS start at the Monster Mile in 2014, Bell finished 15th. In addition, Bell has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Dover, along with one start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

