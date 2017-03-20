Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Strives to Tame Monster Mile

Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team will be out to tame the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway this weekend during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

DEARBORN, Mich., May 31, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team will be out to tame the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway this weekend during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

Last season, the Wood Brothers’ team batted .500 in Monster Mile taming, finishing eighth in the spring and 38th in the fall due to a tire failure.

One reason for optimism rolling into Dover this year is the team’s improved qualifying effort. A year ago after 12 races, Blaney’s average starting position was 19.6. In 2017, after the same number of races, his average place on the grid is 9.5. He has qualified in the top 10 in eight of the first 12 events this season and in six of the last seven, including a pole win in Kansas.

Another reason is consistent speed as evidenced by three stage wins and 93 stage points, sixth most on the circuit. The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford has been competitive and in contention all season. Only unfortunate circumstances like a malfunctioning track bar at Phoenix, a power steering failure at Bristol, wrecks at Martinsville, Richmond and Talladega and a broken axle last week in Charlotte have kept the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 from solid finishes every week.

RYAN BLANEY

On Dover International Speedway:

“I enjoy racing at Dover in both the Cup and XFINITY series. Both of our Cup races there last year were good, even the second one before we blew a tire. I don’t really change up my driving style from track to track. I just try to run each how they should be run. At Dover, that means having to worry about when track rubbers up. That changes everything on how the car handles.”

RYAN BLANEY CHARLOTTE FAST FACTS:

Is 12th in driver points standings

Started 18th and finished eighth in 2016 spring race

Started 20th and finished 38th in 2016 fall race due to a tire failure

Has two top-five finishes in four XFINITY Series starts at Dover

WOOD BROTHERS CHARLOTTE FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 76th overall start at Dover

Has seven wins at Dover, the last coming in fall of 1981 with Neil Bonnett driving

Also has 17 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes at Dover

Team has won four poles at the track, all with David Pearson behind the wheel between 1972 and 1975

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Dover International Speedway:

“I expect the weather to be a challenge this weekend. Hopefully we can get things in as scheduled. Dover is a place where I thought we made great strides in the fall. We were really starting to move through the field before we blew a tire. Combined with the things we’ve learned and done for intermediate tracks so far this season I see no reason we can’t be strong at Dover.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 (All times Eastern)

Friday June 2, 10:30 a.m. – Practice, FS1

June 2, 3:50 p.m. – Pole Qualifying, FS1

Saturday June 3, 9 a.m. – Practice, FS1

June 3, 11:30 a.m. — Practice, FS1

Sunday June 4, 1 p.m. – AAA 400 Drive for Autism, FS1

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 118 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

