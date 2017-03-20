CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER ONE: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

AAA 400 DRIVE FOR AUTISM

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DOVER, DELAWARE

JUNE 4, 2017

BOWTIE BULLETS

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with 38 victories at Dover International Speedway.

CHEVY HISTORY MINUTE:

Did you know, Bobby Allison, driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, won the first race for the brand at Dover International Speedway in 1972. Since then 18 other different Team Chevy drivers have gone to Victory Lane at Dover powered by the Bowtie Brand.

MASTER OF THE MONSTER MILE:

Career-long Chevrolet driver and seven-time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, leads all drivers with 10 career victories at ‘The Monster Mile’.

POLE MAN:

Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS, leads all active drivers with four pole awards at the Monster Mile on his racing resume.

RACE REWIND:

Last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chevrolet SS driver, Austin Dillon, earned his first MENCS career win. The Richard Childress Racing driver took the iconic No. 3 Chevy to Victory Lane for the first time since the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2000. Dillon is now qualified for his second career NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, giving Team Chevy four representatives locked in for an opportunity to battle for the 2017 championship title.

TUNE-IN:

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 4th at 1 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on FoxSports1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 770 wins and 690 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 38 of 94 races at Dover International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has 10 victories at Dover International Speedway (’02 – TWICE, ’05,’09 – TWICE, ’10,’12,’13,’14 & ‘15)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS, has visited Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway three times (’03 – TWICE & ’04)

A Chevrolet driver has won one of the three races at Dover International Speedway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Dover International Speedway 23 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 188 top five and 360 top 10 finishes at Dover International Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – 2nd IN STANDINGS

“Dover has always been a track I’ve enjoy racing, so I’m looking forward to getting there this weekend and moving passed our race at Charlotte. The first Dover was kind of where we started running better last season, so hopefully it’s a good track to pick our momentum back up. Our Chevy’s continue to be really fast and we’ve qualified pretty good this season when we’ve been able to, and that will be important this weekend as we try to get back some of the points we lost last weekend.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CHEVROLET SS – 6TH IN STANDINGS

“When I think of Dover, I just think about a track where things happen really fast. If the car is good, it is a lot of fun, but if you are off just a little bit, it makes for a long day. The track demands your attention at all times; the speeds in to the corners is intense when you drop in from the straightaways and pit road is pretty narrow, so you don’t have much time to let-up. I think that makes it a lot of fun and give is it a lot of character.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – 7TH IN STANDINGS

“Just the sensation of speed I think is very real there. The way the race track is shaped only being 1-mile it seems fast. Some places seem faster than others although you might be going the same speed but it is definitely a place that seems like it’s pretty quick.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is my favorite track on the circuit. I get asked all the time why, and it really just suits my driving style and off-road racing background. It’s been a while since we’ve put the Lowe’s Chevy in Victory Lane there so it would be nice to make it win number 11 this weekend.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CHEVROLET SS – 17TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is just a lot of fun. The way the transition is of getting down into the corners and then climbing the hill up the straightaway makes it a lot of fun to drive. The concrete doesn’t typically change a whole lot. Typically, when you get your car right there, it stays that way.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 GREAT CLIPS CHEVROLET SS – 20TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is a really challenging track. On the long runs there is a lot of rubber that builds up on top of the track and you have to watch for spinning your tires. It’s a very physically demanding track and we’ve run pretty good there the last few races, so I’m looking forward to it.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CHEVROLET SS – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“It’s one of those places that I think they say is a four-story travel. It is one of those places where you come from a straightaway, down into a hole, which feels like you’re jumping down into the hole as if your car leaves the track, then you land, compress and you’re back up out of there. It’s one of those places where when you’re done running a lap, a qualifying lap or even a race lap, when they ask you how the car feels, you need about five minutes to catch your breath before you can tell them what really happened. It’s definitely not one of those places where you can quickly respond on what’s going on in the car. You have to get your breath back before you can talk to your guys.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

ON LAYING DOWN RUBBER ON CONCRETE TRACKS AND PICKING IT BACK UP UNDER CAUTION:

“Yeah, it’s kind of common with the concrete tracks and it makes the restarts… makes your car handle quite a bit different. It creates quite a bit of change over a long run as far as how much rubber gets laid down and where you can run on the race track. The last couple of years’ people have been able to run the top and make that work. It will be interesting with the new downforce package and the things that are going on with our sport and the different segments what kind of race we are going to have.”

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“I have always felt like we were a top-five team – so don’t think that we are super satisfied with a 10th-place finish (at Charlotte Motor Speedway) – but it’s good to see some gains, especially for my guys. We’ll go off to Dover and get back at it. I’m looking forward to just keeping the momentum going and see what we can do this weekend.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 DURACELL/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“It’s probably the number one track that we get a sensation for speed at. You’re right by the wall, actually you’re surrounded by walls inside and outside right off the racing surface. There’s not really an apron there. Things just happen fast. It’s like Bristol Motor Speedway on steroids. You can make fast laps around the bottom but it does move up a little bit, which is cool. It depends on what tire they bring. We’ve seen some really great races in the past. You just hold your breath during qualifying for a lap or two and then the race pace slows down. You can feel what the car is doing and try to make adjustments for it.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 MAXWELL HOUSE MAX CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“The landing from Turns 1 and 3 is better than any roller coaster that I’ve ever been on. When you come through the corners, you’ve got this feeling of just dropping out of the racetrack, and then once you land back in, it is very abrupt. There are some bumps getting into Turn 3 that make it really rough. It’s a feeling unlike any other. It’s pretty wild. It’s one of the reasons that track is so much fun to race is those transitions there.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 WRL GENERAL CONTRACTORS CHEVROLET SS – 28TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover is a hard race. I think it is the hardest race we go to. It’s like a big Bristol, and for us, it’s a track that we haven’t quite nailed down yet. So much has changed, though, since Todd Parrott came on at the end of last year, so it’s really hard to judge based off of past runs. I feel like every time we go to a racetrack we have a fresh start and a new opportunity with better cars and better people. Dover is a place where if you get the car right, you can have a good day. Staying on the lead lap there can mean a Top-15 finish, so that is a huge part of racing there.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 29TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover International Speedway is a place I’ve always had much love for in the past and for years it suited my driving style. It’s such a fast racetrack where you’ve really got to have the back of your car under you to be aggressive with the track. I’m hoping we can get a good handle on the track, have a great run there with our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy and finish strong. We need some good luck on our side.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 5

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 799

Top-five finishes: 19

Top-10 finishes: 39

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 770 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 690

Laps Lead to Date: 229,272

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,893

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 7,992

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,105

Chevrolet: 770

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 753

Ford: 653

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 97

