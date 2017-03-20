Meding’s, Iron Source Sponsoring Rhodes At Dover

MEDING’S & IRON SOURCE CONTINUE SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP WITH JD MOTORSPORTS AND DRIVER HARRISON RHODES AS PRIMARY SPONSORS ON NO. 01 CHEVROLET

DOVER, Del. – Meding’s Seafood, a capital for seafood lovers in and around Delaware, will return this weekend as a sponsor for the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in the One Main 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Meding’s, a JD Motorsports sponsor for five years, will share the 01 car with co-sponsor Iron Source, Equipment Sales, Rentals and Service.

Xfinity Series veteran Harrison Rhodes drives the Chevrolet.

Meding’s, located in Milford, Del., is celebrating the sponsorship with a full four days of special events.

On Thursday night at 6 o’clock, Rhodes will be on site at Meding’s Seafood restaurant to meet fans and sign autographs. The evening also will include many prizes and giveaways, including T-shirts and tickets to the Dover race. Radio station Froggy 99.9 will be doing a live remote broadcast from the restaurant.

For the rest of the race weekend, Meding’s will feature numerous dining specials as part of the race celebration.

“Meding’s has been a friend of the race team for many years,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “It’s great for us to have such a dependable partner – and one with such delicious food! We always look forward to stopping over at Meding’s on the Dover trips.”

Co-sponsor Iron Source has two locations and is the Eastern Shore’s exclusive dealer for Gehl compact equipment, Wacker Neuson, Husqvarna, Manitou, Western Snow plows, Topcon Lasers and Bandit chipper and stump grinders. Iron Source is the SOURCE for all your equipment needs. The No. 01 Meding’s Seafood / Iron Source Chevrolet will also carry Complete Tree Care, Scott Dostal Mortgage Team, and Eaton Aeroquip as associate partners for the Dover International Speedway spring race.

