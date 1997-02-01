Roush Fenway Racing Hopes to be “Friends with the Monster” in Dover
by Official Release On Wed, May. 31, 2017
Roush Fenway Advance – Dover International Speedway, One-mile
Roush Fenway Racing returns to Dover, Del. as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to tackle “The Monster Mile,” Dover International Speedway for the first time in 2017, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 17 different times.
MENCS
Dover
Sun. 6/4/17 – 1:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Dover
Sat. 6/3/17 – 1:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Cars 3 Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
Hi…I’m in Delaware
In 202 MENCS starts at Dover, Roush Fenway has recorded nine wins, 52 top-five finishes, 83 top-10 finishes and has led 3,858 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the organization’s most recent win at the one-mile oval in May 2011 after starting from the 24th position and leading 33 laps.
The Monster Mash
Roush Fenway’s nine wins in the MENCS at Dover ranks third for the organization (trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively). Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (83) for the organization.
Get The Broom
Roush Fenway swept the MENCS and NASCAR XFINITY Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and MENCS races there in 2006.
First in the First State
Roush Fenway has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 MENCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCWTS). Roush Fenway won its first race at Dover in the MENCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.
To XFINITY and Beyond
Roush Fenway has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.
Roush Fenway Dover Wins
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998-2 Martin Cup
1999-2 Martin Cup
2004-1 Martin Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-1 Kenseth Cup
2007-2 Edwards Cup
2008-2 Biffle Cup
2011-1 Kenseth Cup
2002-1 Biffle NXS
2004-1 Biffle NXS
2007-1 Edwards NXS
2011-1 Edwards NXS
2011-2 Edwards NXS
2015-1 Buescher NXS
2000-1 Busch Truck
2006-1 Martin Truck
Roush Fenway at Dover International Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 202 9 52 83 6 77773 3858 17.1 15.8 77773
NXS 84 6 26 44 3 15662 872 11 12.9 15662
TRUCK 21 2 7 10 2 3602 154 14.3 14.4 3602
307 17 85 137 11 97037 4884 14.1 14.4 97037