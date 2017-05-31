Wallace Confident Heading into Dover

CONCORD, N.C. (May 31, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing driver Bubba Wallace heads into this weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover International Speedway with a lot of optimism. After all, Dover is one of his most successful tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

“I love racing at Dover,” said Wallace. “It’s been my favorite track since back when we raced in K&N. We’ve always been really fast there so it gives me a lot of confidence heading into this weekend that we can go out there and be fast and run up front all race long. We showed that we know how to be up front last week in Charlotte and I know we can do it again here in Dover.”

Wallace, who went to victory lane in the K&N Pro Series East in 2011 at Dover, has recorded a total of one win, three top-fives, four top-10s and five poles at the one-mile oval across the NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and K&N Pro Series East Series.

Wallace earned his best finish of second at Dover in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in this event last season and will be making his sixth start at the one-mile oval on Saturday.

“I’m ready to go,” added Wallace. “Hopefully we can be around all day and be up front when it counts at the end.”

The NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Dover International Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, June 3 at 1pm EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **