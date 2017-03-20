HEROES HAVEN WILL PARTNER AGAIN WITH JD MOTORSPORTS AT DOVER

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Heroes Haven will partner again for the eighth consecutive race with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at Dover International Speedway this weekend.

JD Motorsports will carry the Heroes Haven colors on its No. 0 Chevrolet with driver Garrett Smithley, courtesy of Ken and Tracy Adams, in Saturday’s One Main 200 Xfinity Series race at the Dover track.

Heroes Haven works with American military members to honor and support those who have sacrificed so much for their country. At Dover, a military member will be the team’s special guest and will be designated as an honorary crew member, sitting on the team’s pit box and sharing the race day in a special way.

“It’s the least we can do for these people who have done so much for us,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “We enjoy working with the Heroes Haven folks at Dover. They do very good work, and it’s an honor for us to be involved with them.”

Smithley is a veteran in the Xfinity Series. He sits 21st in series points entering Saturday’s race.

