NASCAR Racing Schedule for Dover

NASCAR travels to Dover International Speedway for a full weekend of competition with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series events. Please check below for the complete schedule. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, June 1:

On Track :

2- 2:55 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV (Follow live)

4- 4:55 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV (Follow live)

Friday, June 2

On Track :

9:30- 10:25 a.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS2

10:30- 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2

1:30- 2:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

2:35 p.m.: Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

3:50 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

5:30 p.m.: Truck Series Bar Harbor 200 Presented by Sea Watch International (200 laps, 200 miles) – FS1

Press Conferences :

9 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

9:15 a.m.: Chase Elliott

9:30 a.m.: Jeffrey Earnhardt

9:50 a.m.: Matt Kenseth

Noon: NASCAR XFINITY Seris Dash 4 Cash Drivers Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric

12:30 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

12:45 p.m.: Austin Dillon

Post-Truck Series Race

Saturday, June 3:

On Track :

9- 9:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

10:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.- 12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: XFINITY Series OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) – FS1

Press Conference :

Post-XFINITY Series Race

Sunday, June 4:

On Track :

1 p.m.: Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism – FS1

Press Conference :

Post-Cup Series Race

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Friday, June 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90),

Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120),

Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 240),

Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)

Odds To Win NASCAR AAA 400

Martin Truex Jr +550

Kevin Harvick +551

Kyle Busch +615

Kyle Larson +632

Jimmie Johnson +650

Brad Keselowski +800

Matt Kenseth +800

Chase Elliott +850

Joey Logano +1200

Denny Hamlin +1500

Clint Bowyer +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Ryan Blaney +4000

Kurt Busch +4500

Jamie McMurray +4500

Dale Earnhardt Jr +5500

Daniel Suarez +6500

Ryan Newman +8000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr +8500

Austin Dillon +8500

Kasey Kahne +8500

Field (Any Other Driver) +3113

Complete TV Schedule

