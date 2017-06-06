Garrett Smithley Dover preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Heroes Haven Chevrolet 0

Dover International Speedway preview

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

SMITHLEY BACK AT DOVER

DOVER, Del. – Dover International Speedway is fast and furious and has earned its nickname of the Monster Mile.

Garrett Smithley will race at DIS for the third time in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series event.

“Dover is always a fun track,” Smithley said. “The lap times there are so short that you feel like you’re in turn three by the time you leave turn one. You have to be on your toes.”

Smithley, who will drive the No. 0 Heroes Haven Chevy Saturday, is 21st in Xfinity driver points entering the 11th race of the season.

Practice is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dover. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.