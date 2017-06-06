Garrett Smithley Dover preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 01, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Heroes Haven Chevrolet 0
Dover International Speedway preview
OneMain Financial 200
Saturday, June 3
Race 11 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200
SMITHLEY BACK AT DOVER
Garrett Smithley will race at DIS for the third time in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series event.
“Dover is always a fun track,” Smithley said. “The lap times there are so short that you feel like you’re in turn three by the time you leave turn one. You have to be on your toes.”
Smithley, who will drive the No. 0 Heroes Haven Chevy Saturday, is 21st in Xfinity driver points entering the 11th race of the season.
Practice is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dover. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.