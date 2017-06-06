Harrison Rhodes Dover preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source Chevrolet 01

Dover International Speedway preview

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

RHODES READY FOR DOVER

DOVER, Del. – Harrison Rhodes is ready to test the Monster Mile.

Rhodes will drive the Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at DIS, known as one of the fastest and toughest one-mile tracks in racing.

“I’ve been in four races at Dover, so I know the track pretty well,” Rhodes said. “It’s one of those places where things happen really fast, so you’ve got to be alert and ready. I’m sure we’ll have a good car this weekend.”

Rhodes sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the 11th race of the season.

Practice is scheduled at Dover at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **