Harrison Rhodes Dover preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 01, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source Chevrolet 01
Dover International Speedway preview
OneMain Financial 200
Saturday, June 3
Race 11 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 200
RHODES READY FOR DOVER
DOVER, Del. – Harrison Rhodes is ready to test the Monster Mile.
Rhodes will drive the Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at DIS, known as one of the fastest and toughest one-mile tracks in racing.
“I’ve been in four races at Dover, so I know the track pretty well,” Rhodes said. “It’s one of those places where things happen really fast, so you’ve got to be alert and ready. I’m sure we’ll have a good car this weekend.”
Rhodes sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the 11th race of the season.