Ross Chastain Dover preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Protect Your Melon Buckle Up DE Chevrolet 4

Dover International Speedway preview

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

CHASTAIN HAS BUSY WEEKEND AT DOVER

DOVER, Del. – Ross Chastain will be quite busy this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Chastain plans to drive in all three NASCAR events at the track – Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race.

Sunday’s race will mark Chastain’s Cup debut. In all three races, he’ll be sponsored by the Delware Office of Highway Safety as part of its Protect Your Melon Buckle Up DE campaign. He’ll be in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevy in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

“It’s going to be a big weekend at Dover,” Chastain said. “I’m excited about all the possibilities. The Protect Your Melon campaign is very important to me, and we’ll be talking about that a lot while we’re there.

“The Cup race will be fun, but, of course, our concentration for the weekend will be on Johnny’s Xfinity program. We’ll be looking for a strong ride there.”

Chastain has raced six times at Dover – four in Xfinity and two in Camping World Truck.

Practice for Saturday’s race is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

