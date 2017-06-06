B.J. McLeod Motorsports hopes to tame Miles’ Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. – Returning to the short track of Dover (Del.) International Speedway, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) treks into Saturday afternoon’s OneMain Financial 200 looking to tame the ‘Monster Mile.’

For Saturday’s XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team welcomes Jordan Anderson aboard who will pilot the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the 200-lap slugfest. A mainstay in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), the Columbia, S.C.-native brings a fresh perspective to the team and is eager to produce a strong result.

Team principal B.J. McLeod who earned a solid effort last weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will maintain his duties in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. The sophomore XFINITY Series driver is also a big fan of Dover International Speedway, site of one of his best finishes during the 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season.

“We are looking forward to Dover this weekend,” said McLeod. “It’s a neat place. It’s a fast-short track where you really must get up the wheel and drive the car. Last year, our cars were pretty good and I’m hoping that we can unload on Friday and be in similar shape.

“We’re also thankful to Jordan Anderson apart of the team this weekend. He is the true definition of a hard-core racer and I think he’s going to do us a good job. If he can complete all the laps and see the checkered flag, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

David Starr, currently ranked 24th in the XFINITY Series standings complete the three-car BJMM trio.

McLeod, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his fourth career-start at Dover. In his three previous starts at the 1.0-mile concrete oval, he earned a track-best of 19th last May.

Anderson will make his 13th career XFINITY Series start and second at the Monster Mile. Previously, he earned a track-best 37th-place finish last October.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his fourth career XFINITY Series showing at Dover. In 2015, he earned a track-best finish of 13th after starting 24th.

For Dover, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is proud to welcome the additional support of The RC Group, ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 44th career XFINITY Series race.

The OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps / 200 miles) is the 11th of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., June 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. A second and final practice session is set from 1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., June 3 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

Be sure to follow B.J. McLeod Motorsports on social media; Facebook.com/bjmsinc, on Instagram (@BJMcLeodMotorsports) and on Twitter @TeamBJMcLeod.

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice. Turn your cooler into a freezer. Made in the USA.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Chevrolet Camaros in the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway with drivers Jordan Anderson (No. 78), B.J. McLeod (No. 8) and David Starr (No. 99).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **