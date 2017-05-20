Camping World Truck Series Preview – Dover

Tweet Photo Credit: Simon Scoggins

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action this week after a week off. There are thirty-two trucks on the preliminary entry list. So who are the ones to watch for in this week’s truck race at Dover International Speedway?

Christopher Bell – In his only start at Dover coming in 2016, Bell finished third after starting ninth. Also, he is in a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck so expect him to be in the running for the win on Friday.

Matt Crafton – Does this surprise you? Crafton is strong at Dover. In the last six races at Dover, Crafton has posted three top fives and one top 10. Crafton also has one win which came in last year’s truck race.

Johnny Sauter – Sauter has two top 10s and one top five that came in 2016. Sauter is looking to start the summer hot by winning at Dover this weekend.

Kaz Grala – Grala, who won at Daytona earlier this year, has one top 10 in his only start at Dover last year.

Who else to keep an eye on:

Harrison Burton– He will be driving the No. 51 truck this weekend. This truck has had some success at Dover. Busch posted two wins with this number. If Burton is in contention to win on Friday, expect him to give it a good shot. This will be the 16-year-old’s third start in the series.

Todd Gilliland– Gilliland is making his Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend, but he might surprise you by being a dark horse in the field. He currently competes in the K&N Pro Series where he has 11 wins in 21 starts (West) and one win in 10 starts in the K&N Pro Series East.

Noah Gragson– Gragson is looking for his first career win in the Truck Series. He has one top five and two top 10s this season. He topped the charts in both practice sessions Thursday at Dover.

Ryan Truex– In 2016 with his only start at Dover, Truex posted an eighth place finish, giving him one top 10. This year he has one top five and three top 10s in the Truck Series.

Brandon Jones– Jones has been strong at Dover. In 2014 and 2015, he posted one top five and one top 10, respectively.

Side note– In the last four races, the winner has come from the top five starting position.

Qualifying is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, whereas, the Bar Harbor 200 race is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network.

Practice Results

