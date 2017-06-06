Toyota MENCS Dover Post-Qualifying Quotes

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Dover International Speedway

Friday, June 2, 2017

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, KYLE BUSCH

2nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

3rd, DANIEL SUÁREZ

4th, MATT KENSETH

7th, ERIK JONES

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

32nd, GRAY GAULDING

34th, RYAN SIEG

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Pedigree Petcare Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 1st

How does it feel to win the pole here at Dover International Speedway?

“It feels great to beat that 78 (Martin Truex Jr.). Our team cars have been really fast this year, so those guys are really on it, but overall couldn’t be more excited about this Pedigree Camry and the guys and all the work that we’ve done all year long, but to sit on the pole here means a little bit for us – it gives us a really good pit selection for Sunday and, more importantly, just gives us the track position right off the bat. We know the 78 car is going to be fast – they always are – and one of the guys we’re going to have to race against. There’s going to be many others that are starting farther back that we’ll be racing against too before the end of the day, but we’ll work on our Dogs Rule Pedigree Camry tomorrow in practice and make sure we get a good race setup underneath us so we can hopefully stay up front.”

How does the rules package and tire combo feel here today?

“It’s edgy that’s for sure. It’s a lot slower than it was last year. I think it’s almost close to half a second – maybe a little bit more than that slower than it was last year, so it’s definitely on edge on entry of the corners. The walls – the way the SAFER barriers are down the straightaways – it also takes away three feet of available real estate that you used to have of being able to arc it off into the corner nice and smooth. Now you kind of got to give it more abrupt wheel so that loose on entry is more abrupt and more noticeable that’s for sure and the rest of the corner you’re just trying to maintain a good balance and typically it gets tighter as you get through the corner because you’re just on the right front here so much and so hard that it just continues to build tight. But overall, it’s Dover – that’s typical here. It just kind of shows up more and more the more downforce you take away, your problems become bigger and more prevalent.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 2nd

Did you leave something out there?

“Yeah, I screwed up a little bit that first round and got loose going into two and aborted and then we had to make a re-run. Maybe cost us half a tenth eventually on our tires, but I don’t think it really did anything, so all in all it was good. Just trying to get it all out the last round. This place is – you’ve got be aggressive. You’ve got to charge and just overcharged entry to three just a hair and lost a little time there, but all in all it was a good day for the Furniture Row Toyota and excited to be here in Dover. Hopefully, we can continue with the way we’ve been running here the last few years.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 19 STANLEY Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 3rd

What was your final round like?

“Yeah, it was – well, first of all, I want to thank everyone in the Joe Gibbs Racing organization. They’ve been working super hard in the last few months to try to get the speed back and definitely we have showed that in the last few weeks. We have good, fast race cars and I’m very happy for that. Everyone on the 19 STANLEY Toyota Camry, they did a fantastic job today since the very first practice in the morning. We had good speed since the very beginning, so I’m very proud of all those guys and overall the lap was okay. I feel like my corner one and two was the best I have had pretty much all day and then I got a little too greedy in three and four, but it ended up okay, so, like I said, happy for the performance of my team. Hopefully we can keep it up for tomorrow and Sunday.”

MATT KENSETH, No. 20 ToyotaCare Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 4th

How do you feel for Sunday’s race?

“Well, we only worked on qualifying today, so really don’t know much about race setup until tomorrow when we get through practice, but today we had pretty good speed and pretty good balance, so overall it was solid.”

ERIK JONES, No. 77 5-hour Energy Extra Strength Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 7th

Did you have a good run going until you got tight off turn four?

“Yeah, I thought we definitely thought we had a top-five starting spot, you know? I don’t think it was going to be good enough for the pole, but I thought we had a top-five starting spot getting through one and two and then three and four tried to get a little bit more and got too tight, so It is what it is, you know?. You try to get all you can and sometimes you get a little bit too much.”

